Montrose County plans to introduce a master road plan to the board of county commissioners later this year, said Keith Laube, public works director for Montrose County.
The county has developed a rough draft of the plan that identifies which roads are arterial, collector and local — depending on the classification, the county can determine how much right away it wants to acquire when housing development occurs.
The plan is expected to be presented for adoption and comes as the county seeks to improve its roads.
“What we have seen is some of our gravel roads have had an increase in traffic loads,” Laube said. “Those are the ones we’re looking at upgrading.”
The county plans to pave 6000 Road this summer, Laube said. The road has seen increased traffic with 314 vehicles per day in 2021, which eclipses the threshold of 250 the county has set in its policy.
The county is also undergoing designs to pave the intersection of 6125 Road and David Road, which in 2021 saw 423 vehicles per day, and east of David Road to 6200 Road. It also wants to pave Popular Road, west of 6250 Road, and Paradox Trail. Design and drainage issues must be finalized before pavement begins on those roads — Popular Road averaged 347 vehicles per day last year.
“For gravel roads, the county policy, which is based on a cost analysis, if it has less than 150 vehicles per day, we just leave it a gravel road,” Laube said. “If it has more than 150 vehicles per day, then magnesium chloride treatment is a more economical alternative.”
Magnesium chloride treatment keeps the gravel on the surface and reduces the county’s maintenance cost. But once the 200 to 250 vehicles threshold is eclipsed, paving the road becomes more economically viable, though every road is different based on speed curves and other factors, Laube said.
Improving the roads also addresses the impact of increased traffic generated from housing developments, though Laube said most of the impact on the county comes from small, dispersed developments. For major subdivisions, the county analyzes the traffic the housing expansion would generate and is often in discussion with developers.
The county also discusses road networks with City of Montrose staff. Housing developments often occur around city and county interfaces, Laube said.
“We have a good rapport with the city of trying to plan and with future planning,” Laube said. “We’re looking 10, 20 and 30 years down the road about how things are going to function or determine if there are roads to get rid of in the right place. We want to identify those locations where roads should cut and extend through.”
Montrose County is also working on an access control plan, which is expected to identify key intersections surrounding Highway 50 and Olathe. Colorado Department of Transportation, the Town of Olathe, Montrose County and the City of Montrose are in partnership on the plan.
The control plan is part of future planning in the corridor as future development occurs to define where access points should be and is expected to reveal traffic count data for roads in Olathe that connect to the state’s highway system.
The City of Montrose is similarly addressing increased traffic concerns. Montrose City Council in April unanimously approved the 6700 DeJulio Annexation and Development Agreement, which would complete 6700 Road between Sunnyside and Miami with a minor arterial.
The city purchased the right of way and easement necessary to complete the arterial at a cost of $291,300, which would come out of the city’s general fund.
The project itself has a $3.5 million price tag, though that could escalate with construction costs rising, City Engineer Scott Murphy said.
The project is in effort to ease the traffic load on Townsend and creates an alternate route similar to the South Hillcrest Extension and Woodgate Realignment. Woods Crossing, a planned residential development located south of Sunnyside Road and east of 6700 Road, is expected to add traffic pressure in east Montrose.
“We’re seeing a lot of development pressure out here on this part of town,” Murphy said during a regular city council meeting in April. “In the next five years, maybe another 800 or so units are possible out here from what we’re seeing from preliminary plans. You’re going to see a lot more traffic pressure in this area so this extension becomes more important.”
The earliest the project would break ground is May 2023 with completion estimated for October the same year, Murphy said.
Other city projects include plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Niagara and Hillcrest and an extension of east Oak Grove from 6700 Road to Bridges Drive, both of which could be completed within the next five years.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press