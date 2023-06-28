County updates building codes before requirements for costlier ones kick in; move follows city's similar update

To spare builders significant changes and anticipated expenses of a new state law going into effect July 1, Montrose County commissioners updated a slew of building-related codes Wednesday, just under the wire.
Commissioners Sue Hansen and Keith Caddy amended the International Building Code, International Residential Code, International Energy Conservation Code, and the National Conference of States on Building Codes and Standards/American National Standards Institute.
Montrose County had been operating under 2009 versions of these codes; the Wednesday vote updated them to 2018 versions in advance of House Bill 1362 going into effect. The new law is aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions and calls for the development of two model codes. Local governments would have to adopt and enforce codes consistent with those model codes.
As the county described the applicable provisions, the law requires that any new code revisions done after the legislation’s effective date be updated to the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code, or newer.
“Building permit fees are not proposed to be affected. Our budgets have been working as they are, so no need for that,” Planning and Development Director Tallmadge Richmond said, in presenting the proposed updates, which drew no public comment.
The county resolution updating the codes included clarifications on the fire code and gas and electric. Local fire jurisdictions enforce fire codes and the state handles gas and electric permits, which works well, Richmond said.
He and planning staff assessed the difference between the 2009, 2018 and 2021 codes. Among significant changes in 2021’s, they found solar-ready provisions and a requirement that an engineer sign off on insulation suitability inside and out.
Having to bring in an engineer for that purpose would add significant costs to builders and, ultimately, residents, Richmond said.
Staff looked at the code standards to see, not just how modern they were, but how “cost burdensome.”
“Obviously, 2018 modernizes the code, which minimizes the risk if the stat were to come back in the future and say, ‘Hey, if your code is not within this certain year … you have to automatically update it.’ Moving from 2009 to 2018 protects us a little from that, because it modernizes it without adding that substantial increase in cost to the builder that the 2021 (code) would add,” Richmond said.
As a planning staff memo to commissioners spotlighted, the major differences between the 2009 and 2018 codes were:
• Greater insulation required in basement walls and attics. These increases are not as significant, or as costly, as the 2021 requirements, plus many builders are already using the 2018 standards, Richmond said Wednesday.
• Fencing of up to 7 feet can now be installed without a permit, instead of the 6 feet allowed under the 2009 code. That’s less burdensome, not more, Richmond indicated.
Wednesday’s move also brings Montrose County in line with the city’s versions of these codes, which Montrose City Council updated June 20. That provides consistency for builders, commissioners and staff said.
“We felt it would benefit all builders in the area to be looking at those same codes,” Richmond said.
“It’s good to be consistent with what the city’s doing,” Hansen said.
Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum told the Daily Press she was glad to hear of the commissioners’ decision. “We were looking a consistency up and down the corridor, from Telluride and Ridgway and, I think, Grand Junction. I’m glad to see we’re on the same page with the county and with our neighbors,” she said.
The city, too, updated codes to spare builders more costly requirements. It had been using a 2003 edition of the International Energy Conservation Code, which was adopted in 2008. The city updated to the 2018 editions of the International Building Code, the International Mechanical Code, International Residential Code, International Fuel Gas Code, International Plumbing Code, International Existing Building Code, International Property Maintenance Code and International Fire Code, as well as the 2018 IECC.
Prior to passing the updates, the city hosted a special meeting, to which builders had been expressly invited, and Bynum said that helped increase understanding.
As was the case at the county’s Wednesday meeting, there was no public comment offered June 20 before the council.
As Bynum understands it, the new state law holds that codes not updated before July 1 will have to update all the way to the 2021 standards thereafter.
“That would be a pretty big leap for our builders and our community in Western Colorado. That would affect the cost of building in a way we don’t want to see in our community right now,” Bynum said.