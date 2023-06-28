County updates building codes before requirements for costlier ones kick in; move follows city's similar update

Montrose County Planning Director Tallmadge Richmond explains a proposal to update building codes June 27, during a county commissioner meeting. (Screenshot)

To spare builders significant changes and anticipated expenses of a new state law going into effect July 1, Montrose County commissioners updated a slew of building-related codes Wednesday, just under the wire.

Commissioners Sue Hansen and Keith Caddy amended the International Building Code, International Residential Code, International Energy Conservation Code, and the National Conference of States on Building Codes and Standards/American National Standards Institute.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?