Montrose County is poised to approve minor changes to the existing ordinance governing fire bans, an update that will bring the ordinance in line with recent legislation.
2021’s Senate Bill 271 reclassified certain class-2 petty offenses as civil infractions. Violating the terms of Montrose County’s fire ban — when a ban is in effect — was formerly a petty offense and the language must be updated, Assistant County Attorney Joe Gaffney told commissioners during their Wednesday, Sept. 7, meeting.
The burn ban ordinance is among several to get the once-over in light of the statutory change and Gaffney also took the opportunity to see if any other tweaks were needed since its last update in 2001.
“This one did not need very much,” he said.
Among the most noteworthy revisions was one to the definition of fireworks, which was made more concise and also tied to statute, so that if the law changes, that provision will as well.
Under the existing and revised ordinance, commissioners can pass a resolution officially imposing a ban on fires and fireworks in unincorporated Montrose County. (Unincorporated Montrose County refers to areas outside of municipal boundaries. It does not include the City of Montrose or towns like Olathe, Nucla and Naturita.)
That resolution can be based on a number of factors, including the sheriff’s recommendation, but also the national fire danger rating system’s prediction for fire danger.
“Basically, that allows us to look at some national standards and national warnings and those kinds of things, as well as some practical information,” Gaffney said.
Another section of the ordinance retains the commissioners’ authority to delegate a burn-ban declaration to the sheriff, also by resolution, but the board must still ratify a ban the sheriff declares.
“That is, in effect, what had been occurring. This just kind of spells it out so everyone is more aware of what our thought process is,” Gaffney said.
The ordinance’s fourth section contains the actual language changing violations of a burn ban from a petty offense to a civil one. Violations still carry a fine of $100 for the first offense, going up to $250 for the second committed within 60 days of the first and $500 for each additional violation within 60 days.
The penalties themselves do not change a great deal, meaning there is “practically no real effect” from reclassifying the offense level, Gaffney said.
The ordinance revision passed on first reading and will come before commissioners for final reading and possible passage later this month.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
