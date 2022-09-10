Purchase Access

Montrose County is poised to approve minor changes to the existing ordinance governing fire bans, an update that will bring the ordinance in line with recent legislation.

2021’s Senate Bill 271 reclassified certain class-2 petty offenses as civil infractions. Violating the terms of Montrose County’s fire ban — when a ban is in effect — was formerly a petty offense and the language must be updated, Assistant County Attorney Joe Gaffney told commissioners during their Wednesday, Sept. 7, meeting.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

