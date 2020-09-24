County wants state to 'dial' down local COVID restrictions

The data justify Montrose County being taken down to a less restrictive notch on the state’s “dial framework” for COVID-19, Dr. Joe Adragna told commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioners voted unanimously to submit a letter to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, requesting to be designated at “Level 1” on the CDPHE’s COVID-19 dial framework under the Safer at Home orders. The orders restrict certain business operations and public gatherings, in response to the declared pandemic over the viral illness that has killed an estimated 200,000 Americans.
The state’s dial framework was introduced Sept. 15 to standardize different levels of openness on a county level. These levels were assigned based on the current capacity limits for businesses, schools, houses of worship etc., as allowed under each county’s approved variance.
Montrose County currently sits at Level 2 — “concern.” Adragna, a local physician who is serving as the county’s pandemic specialist, said the county merits Level 1 designation, or “cautious.”
“That dial framework allows your community to be within one of three different levels within that Safer at Home framework. They placed Montrose at Safer at Home Level 2, concern, instead of the less restrictive Safer at Home level, ‘cautious,’” Adragna said.
“We challenged it and said look, we really think the data support being at Level 1.”
Although the state announced it would not take requests for changes until next week, Montrose County was allowed to make a request Tuesday.
A copy of the letter making the request couldn’t be obtained in advance of deadline.
“After reviewing the data again this morning with our medical response team, we found that Montrose clearly did meet the Level 1 criteria and it would be most appropriate to make that request to CDPHE to place Montrose County in that less restrictive, still Safer at Home order, but under the ‘cautious’ designation,” Adragna said.
Level 1 requires a COVID-19 positivity rate of under 5% and fewer than 75 new cases per 100,000 population in a two-week period. It also requires stable or declining hospital levels.
According to Adragna, Montrose’s positivity rate from tests using nasal swabs is at 3% and it had a 42.1 cumulative incident rate per 100,000 of population in the past 14 days.
Hospitalization rates are stable, he also said — Montrose Memorial Hospital on Tuesday had no COVID-19 patients and no patients suspected to have COVID-19.
The hospital also furnished a letter supporting the county’s bid for a Level 1 designation, Adragna told commissioners.
“We have capacity. During this entire pandemic, we have never gotten below a 20% surge capacity at the hospital. That’s another metric the state is asking that we follow for future planning purposes,” Adragna said.
“We are in a really good place right now. I think this makes sense for our community and our medical response team supports this.”
Under the sought-after Level 1 designation, personal gatherings of up to 25 people would be allowed, instead of 10. Houses of worship and restaurants could increase capacity from 50 to 175 indoors, with social distancing provisions in place.
“This would also give our public health more options for doing site-specific variance requests,” Adragna said.
Such requests cannot be industry-specific and would have to occur as a partnership with Montrose County Public Health.
“Our public health director is clarifying what our leeway is with the state so we can continue to help support businesses in Montrose as we try to return to some level of normalcy while also maintaining hospital capacity,” Adragna said.
Special variance requests by businesses bigger than 30,000 square feet would have to meet with Public Health for a review; the department then would submit to request to the state on the applicant’s behalf, director Jim Austin said.
Just before their vote to proceed with the request, commissioners praised their health partners.
“We are very lucky at Montrose County to have a good public health department and doctors working with us on this,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said.
“We are very lucky. I’ve seen what’s happened in other counties and it’s not pretty.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.