A Montrose woman and her husband deny charges of money laundering, cyber crime and related offenses that targeted her former employer.
Greta Steil is accused of funneling thousands of dollars from her then-employer into bank accounts she and her husband used.
According to Montrose Combined Court records, she was charged with theft, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, money laundering, cyber crime as a scheme to defraud $100,000 or more, identity theft, check forgery, gathering identification information by deception and criminal simulation.
Glenn Steil is accused because police determined he was the primary account holder on two accounts into which the money was allegedly funneled over a nearly two-year period.
He was charged with money laundering, cyber crime as a scheme to defraud $100,000 or more and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.
The Steils are free on bond and have pleaded not guilty.
Trace Tyler, Greta Steil’s attorney, said his client denies the allegations and he cannot further comment.
She is due in court on Feb. 10.
Glenn Steil’s attorney, Brandon Luna, indicated the case against his client does not pass muster. “We believe the preliminary hearing will be illuminating, so far as the lack of evidence against Mr. Steil,” Luna said.
Glenn Steil appeared in court Jan. 20 and a preliminary hearing to weigh the sufficiency of probable cause was set for March 31.
Both Steils filed motions to be allowed to leave the state for about a week in February; these were granted.
According to arrest warrants, Greta Steil was in charge of accounts for Yanon’s Classic Hardwood Floors and Construction.
Police began investigating as early as last February after Yanon’s owner contacted them. Per the warrants, upon walking into his business the morning of Feb. 22, 2021, he found the office empty. His three employees, including Greta Steil, did not pick up when he called; the businessman then found resignation letters as well as a note from Steil saying she was “sorry that it had to end this way,” her warrant says.
The owner immediately encountered other issues: he was locked out of his computer because the password had been change and, when he had a computer company unlock it, he discovered all of his Quick Book files had been deleted. He further discovered a deleted document — a termination letter for Steil bearing his signature, but one he said that he never wrote or signed.
The man told Montrose Police Detective Cameron Pensyl that Steil may have been disgruntled because he had declined to sell her his flooring business. He alleged she may have embezzled money in order to start her own flooring company and also alleged Glenn Steil was involved.
Upon checking with his bank, Yanon’s owner discovered forms that gave Greta Steil access to his personal savings accounts. Again, he said, he had not signed any such document, or knew that they existed; further, the signatures on them did not match his.
Per the warrant, the man also discovered several payments from company funds for Greta Steil’s personal credit card; online purchases; Paypal and Venmo; checks made out to her personally and transfers from his accounts, along with numerous other types of purchases for things that were not related to the business. He provided pages of transaction records.
Pensyl requested records from the bank, which he received last July. These showed five accounts, including those that belonged to Yanon’s owner.
“It was believed that Greta had been funneling money between accounts to help hide the money that was being taken out of each account,” Pensyl wrote.
Between the five accounts, an estimated $106,349 was being sent and received, he said.
With a court order, Pensyl on Oct. 8 received bank records identifying two of the accounts in question as belonging to the Steils, with Glenn listed as the primary account holder.
The detective examined other bank documents including checks made out to Greta Steil, ostensibly from Yanon’s, and which were cashed at another bank’s ATM, totaling about $45,678. With a court order, Pensyl identified the sole account holder as Greta, who, he said, declined to meet with him or comment on the accusations.
When the bank where the Steils’ had their two accounts froze them, Greta reportedly asked the bank’s attorney what was going on; why law enforcement hadn’t contacted her and why there hadn’t been court-ordered production of records.
“Greta never contacted me seeking information regarding the court-ordered production of records I had submitted, nor the active investigation involving her and Glenn. At the time of this warrant (Oct. 21), I still have not made in-person contact with Greta or Glenn,” Pensyl wrote.
The Steils were arrested on Oct. 27 and were released on bond.
Pensyl accused Greta of knowingly taking $111,630 of her former employer’s money (theft); of using several checks without authorization to obtain cash and make payments totaling $217,980 (unauthorized use of a financial transaction device) and conducting several transactions involving $106,349 “with knowledge that said money represents the proceeds of a criminal offense” (money laundering).
Because she allegedly used computers to defraud another, Pensyl accused her of cyber crime. She is accused of using her former employer’s financial identifying information without permission and therefore was charged with identity theft. The forgery, gathering information by deception and criminal simulation arise from alleged use of the document that purportedly gave her access to the man’s savings and business accounts.
Glenn Steil’s money laundering charge and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device relates to $83,600 that Greta allegedly deposited into their accounts. Pensyl alleged that Glenn was legally accountable because he is the primary account holder.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.