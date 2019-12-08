About seven years ago, Val Barnica and Ken Spann, of Y Bar Hitch, kind of backed into the business of running carriage horses.
They got together, and Spann, a local rancher, had a Percheron horse in his pasture. Barnica found a sleigh on the ranch and put the two together. They had so much fun they ordered a carriage, but the day after it arrived, their Percheron died.
So, with this expensive new carriage, and no horse, they took to Craigslist, eventually settling on a mare and foal. These turned out to be Suffolk Punch, a fairly rare breed in the United States, only about 600 in total.
The Suffolk Punch is an English breed of draught horse, taking the first part of its name from the county of Suffolk in East Anglia, England, and the name “Punch” from its solid appearance and strength as a faithful worker, according to the American Suffolk Punch website. Of all the draft breeds, the Suffolk is one of the oldest in existence with records dating back to 1880.
After Barnica saw how easy it was to work with her two horses, and how willing they were, she started doing more research and became hooked on the breed. Well, that was seven years ago, and now the couple have 20 Suffolk Punch horses and are huge advocates for the breed, running several carriages, sleighs and wagons throughout the area to help promote the breed. Barnica says she leases a stud each year and hauls it in to keep her breeding program fresh, and she produces two to four Suffolk Punch foals a year.
“I’ve not had the heart yet to sell anything that I’ve raised, but maybe in the future,” she said with a grin. “... I take a lot of pride in the fact that everything I own is drivable. These are working horses. I enjoy taking the teams out to various events. I have taken a four-horse hitch through the drive-up at the bank, and I took a trailer load of girls dancing through the drive-up at Crash Burger, where a delighted customer bought them all ice cream.”
Barnica takes extreme pride in the horses she uses in her teams and easily expounds on the versatility and beauty of the breed.
“Look at my reds, there is nothing prettier than the sun hitting the backs of a Punch,” she said on a recent outing down Montrose’s Main Street with her team of Rebel and Chester.
Maria Quiros-Perez was a passenger on the carriage and said, “This brings back memories of my childhood in New York. There was a horse nearby that I loved to visit, and this is like that, but I am getting to share it with my grandkids, and I love it.”
Barnica has found sponsors to help offset the cost of giving free carriage rides and is proud of the fact that she still works with her first sponsor, JC Propane.
“Six years ago, Jerry Cobb began hiring us to represent his company at parades with our chuck wagon. I had my dad’s scabbard mounted on the side of the wagon but didn’t have a rifle in it the first time he rode. He harassed me about that, and the next time he showed up to ride, he brought his Winchester 30-30 with him. From then on, he always arrived with the gun, and it rode in the scabbard. Now that he has passed, his daughters continue the tradition with us and bring the 30-30 so that Jerry is riding along with us every trip.”
Chelsea Rosty, director of business innovation with the city’s Development and Revitalization Team (DART), said the carriage rides offered by Y Bar Hitch have been part of downtown Montrose’s identity for several years.
“Whenever the carriage is out, people ask what is going on downtown? It really draws the people downtown,” she said. “On Halloween it was about 12 degrees out and we had over 500 carriage riders. The Y Bar Hitch are a huge asset to downtown.”
While Barnica and Spann know the public sees the fun side of the horses, they also want to explain some of the reality.
Although in a wedding the bride and groom may only be in a carriage for 30 minutes, that 30 minutes takes hours of preparation.
Barnica and Spann get up early to wash and groom the horses, braid their manes and tales, then, while they dry, they start work on the carriages. They haul the horses with one truck and trailer, depending on how many they need, and the wagon is hauled separately on a flatbed trailer.
“We’re not whining, we do this because we love it, and we love the Suffolk Punch breed and want more people to see them in action, but there is a lot of work and expense behind the scenes,” Barnica said.
Not to mention, they have feed bills, vet bills, farrier bills and have to keep trucks, trailers, carriages and wagons in excellent condition. Both Barnica and Spann work full-time jobs to help offset the costs of driving their teams.
“Even with sponsors, and paying clients, we do this for the love of the breed, we do not even break even,” she said.
The two have taken their teams of horses to Denver and paraded down 17th Street for the National Western Stockshow, and have hosted a draft show every year as part of the Mountain States Ranch Rodeo.
The team of Barnica and Spann work as hard as their teams of Suffolk Punch, but they truly love what they do, and the horses they do it with.
“Some day if we get enough sponsors, I would love to enter them in the Rose Bowl Parade,” Barnica said. A worthy aspiration.
Leslie Brown is a staff writer and the newsroom assistant for the Montrose Daily Press.
