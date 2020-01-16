The hate mail avalanche begins in three, two, one...
Regarding wolves in southwestern Colorado, the domestic cows and sheep probably came before the wolves.
Glen Hinshaw is a wildlife biologist and manager who worked in the region for 34 years. He has written one book and is working on the second, which is directed at the misinformation being spread concerning wolf history in the San Juans and other ranges in the Four Corners region.
Hinshaw thinks that the idea about wolves having been here in the past, and that they should be forcibly put back, doesn’t match up with the history that he has uncovered. His work is anchored by eyewitness interviews, extensive readings of people such as Jacob Fowler, who came West from Arkansas and got as far as what we now know as South Fork, on the Eastern slope of Wolf Creek Pass. That was in 1820.
Hinshaw says, “Fowler kept track (in copious notes) of the wildlife he and his group saw. He recorded seeing many species of mammals and birds. He did not record anything about deer or bighorn sheep, he did record killing two elk at Wagonwheel Gap. He mentioned other predators and furbearers, but no wolves.”
As the CPW biologist and wildlife manager for the Creede area, Hinshaw took it upon himself to interview about 25 “old timers” back in the early 1970s. The oldest one was born in 1888. “Not one of them told me that they ever saw or heard a wolf or that their parents ever mentioned the alpha predator,” Hinshaw says.
Hinshaw says that, perhaps, the reason the wolves weren’t here was, “that there were no groceries.” Deer and elk, favorites among wolves, were scarce. In fact, the residents of the Lake City area came over to Montrose every fall to hunt deer for winter provisions.
According to a lady rancher who was born in 1898, there were no deer in the high country around Gunnison or Lake City. Hinshaw notes that when the early prospectors came up the Rio Grande to the San Juans, they killed bighorns and antelope, but deer and elk were unseen.
The biologist thinks that when ranchers and sheepherders began arriving in the Southwest with their stock, some wolves from New Mexico and the Southern San Juan Basin may have migrated to the Colorado Mountains to feed on the new arrivals. Deer and elk would not have supported them, especially since predators like lions and bears were already here. But the easy pickings presented by domestic stock certainly would have.
Given this revelation, it seems a bit silly to put wolves into an area that has thrived without them. Like the argument for climate change, all you have to do is go back past the modern record to find out what happened before you were born. Then you find that a lot of what folks are telling you is based on too little knowledge.
As for Hinshaw, after all his years on the ground, and his studies, he is blunt, “As a wildlife biologist and manager of 34 years in Southwestern Colorado, I believe the forced introduction of wolves would have a devastating impact on all wildlife, let alone cattle, sheep, and other domestics. Now that so many habitats are fragmented, Colorado isn't as wild as it used to be. Many great winter ranges are now subdivisions, industrial complexes, and shopping centers with all the attendant amenities that have made ecosystems marginal. The species in those habitats cannot sustain themselves with such an apex predator, along with those predators already eating on them.”
A fascinating day
Last Friday the Colorado State University Extension Service staged the Western Slope Beef Cow Symposium. It was a full day of learning, some of it more fascinating than others. It was also a day of meeting new folks and learning more about the beef business in this part of the world.
For anybody who thinks cattle farming is pretty much the same the world around, they need to rethink things. Most of my cow experience was gathered in the coast range of California and Arizona, where 7,000 feet is considered high elevation. Cows in Colorado live on summer ranges at that altitude and up – up to 10,000 feet, maybe more.
So, over a lunch of pulled beef from sponsor Kinikin, Andrew Bowman schooled me on the need for his Balancer bulls. Seems it is easier for a producer to breed in the tolerance for higher altitude and less oxygen. The normal cows left alone to acclimatize just below the timberline never really adjust since they are not there full time.
Bowman was at his first sale when he was four, as the son of Dawn and Dave Bowman, who have been breeding and selling bulls for decades. The Bowmans deal primarily in the results of cross breeding of Gelbvieh (a golden colored animal) and Angus. The breed is called Balancer and the resulting bulls produced have high altitude tolerance in their genes. The ability to live at high altitude allows the cows to move around the summer ranges, maintain weight, and deliver healthier calves.
The “Pot of Gold Bull Sale” is the first High Altitude sale this year. It will be staged February 28 out on Jay Jay Road.
