Back in early August I got an email from a young man named Alexander Handloff, who described himself as a post grad student from Colorado University. He was working on a project concerning “Food Systems” in Delta and Montrose Counties.
He said, “The project is aimed at understanding the relationships between current assets and where gaps and opportunities exist within the realm of food.”
I translated what he expressed in academic litany to, he wanted to talk about farming and the food chain. Alex and I and several other students involved in the Engage Delta project shared a table at CJ’s in Delta for longer than the server, sensing our coffee orders were our limit, probably would have liked. But she was accommodating. (I’ve had a couple of regular meals there since.)
The conversation was fascinating and lively. The group was trying to compile as much information about the food chain in our area, looking for ways to improve it and for what opportunities for entrepreneurship there might be. I must say, I was impressed with their passion and willingness to listen to someone three times their age pontificate on all things Ag. We talked water, the future of family farms, new crops like hemp and plenty of other topics. I left the restaurant feeling a little better about the future.
A couple of weeks ago Alex was back with another invitation, this one complete with food and beverages. The team wanted to share an update on the project and they offered a chance to provide input on some identified areas that the team considered opportunities for improvement and expansion in the “food system.”
About 20 of us showed up for the confab this past weekend at the Needle Rock , including Robbie LeValley, Delta County Administrator. The project is being done in partnership with the Delta County Economic Development Corporation, Delta County, Delta County School District, Small Business Resource Center of Region 10 EDD, and the Southwest Innovation Corridor. The team is in its final couple of weeks of work.
At this point, the group led by Shawn Gardner and Barry Pennell both of the Technical College of the Rockies (TCR), has cataloged virtually everything you would want to know about water, labor, distribution, entrepreneurship opportunities, land and land use, labor, and markets. The final report on their findings and potential directions for the food chain in Delta County and the Western Slope will be released around the first of the year.
Meanwhile, you can take a look at the Engage Delta data at https://arcg.is/zyjST (case sensitive).
The state of the hemp
I spoke Monday with Jona Wiliams, the President & CFO of the Blue Dog Hemp company. Blue Dog is a major player in the Montrose County industrial hemp business. They grew about 2000 acres of hemp here this past year. Williams, based in Austin, Texas, said the group was basically happy with the 2019 growing year. Blue Dog, like virtually everybody that climbed on board for the first season since the US Farm Bill made things mostly legal, sees the industry as a work in progress.
“The industry needs better regulations and more sophistication,” said Williams. He agrees that the hemp business has a lot of challenges. The chain of trust from seed vendor to grower to processor and the marketplace is lacking.
“We don’t have any history on which to base a lot of trust, everybody is new at this,” he said.
The matter of testing hemp plants for THC levels prior to harvest needs addressing, according to Williams. A different schedule, more testing support, perhaps even by independent labs as opposed to only state inspectors need to be assessed.
Williams and his Blue Dog partners did a lot of research before choosing Montrose County to be their primary growing location. They are happy with what happened. Williams said that even with the early freeze which caught them with some of the crops still in the fields, they will be back.
Chili Cheese Fries, homemade
It’s called The Creamery now. I knew it over the years as the Cache Valley Cheese factory. It is located over in Beaver, Utah, just off I-15. Anyway, they make perfect cheese curds, jalapeno cheese curds even. Daughter Heidi always grabs some for me when the family comes over twice a year from Big Creek, California.
So, I was thinking about some poutine when she got here. But, the poutine became my own chili cheese fries entry yesterday. We did hand-cut fries, whipped up some brown gravy, opened a jar of roasted Hatch Valley Green Chilies and threw on a handful of those curds. The result is a whole new food group. This plate will force the USDA to put chili cheese fries at the top of that pyramid thingy.
We’ll call it Canadian/New Mexican/Colorado Chili Cheese Fries.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.