If you showed up at the parimutuel windows with this ticket you would need a wheelbarrow to haul the cash away. It’s called a trifecta, a run of three wins or grand events, according to the ubiquitous Mr. Webster.
Winner Number One: The new trade agreement between Japan and the United States. For American Ag, right down to the Western Slope of Colorado it means a reduction of tariffs on more than $2 billion in beef and pork. The new agreement, coming into force now, also opens the Land of the Sun market for $1.3 billion of almonds, cranberries, walnuts, sweet corn, grain and prunes among other crops. Japan will reduce its markup on 150,00 metric tons of wheat over the next few years.
Winning Ticket Number Two: The US, New Mexico, Canada agreement. Finally agreed to by the US House, this one really could be the biggest win for the US. There is a last minute hitch in the dialogue, although the agreement was signed by the three countries sometime ago and both sides see it as solvable. It has to do with a clause that allows the US to put labor inspectors in place in Mexico to assure compliance with the terms of the deal. Among other things, the agreement allows for zero North American tariffs. Dairy farmers get a much expanded market, in both Canada and Mexico.
Winning Ticket Number Three: The China deal. The new agreement with China should be signed by early January. While there are other things like intellectual property matters handled by the pact, the Chinese are now agreeing to opening their market doors to buy more US food stuffs at lower tariffs. While $50 billion farm purchases by China has been touted, the number may end up closer to $40 billion with lower tariffs. Still a nice win for the US ag’ community.
Snow is frozen water
The snowpack in the mountains of Colorado is already at an average of around 128% or normal for our part of the state with the San Juans, Grand Mesa and other nearby ranges having received slightly higher than normal snowfall. The rather steady stream of Pacific storms have dropped considerable snow above the 8,000 foot level, while communities below that level have been receiving light rain for the past couple of months.
Blue Mesa Reservoir got to a peak elevation of 7519 feet above sea level, bringing the storage pool up to about 827,000 acre feet. The pool has declined 25 feet since the record fill last summer.
The inflow from the Gunnison and other tributaries is projected to be at above 100% of normal at around 26,000 acre feet per month through February.
With the fall closing of the Gunnison tunnel, no Gunnison water flows to the Uncompahgre, the flow rate of which depends this time of year on live tributaries and releases from Ridgway Reservoir. The Ridgway dam holds a pool listed today at about 6900 feet above sea level with the water rising slightly. The present release into the Uncompahgre is 46 Cubic Feet Per Second (CFS). By the time the river reaches the Delta confluence it is at about 220 CFS with the introduction of water from various live creeks and ditches. That is about 40 CFS above the median. The lowest recorded rate for this time of year was 85 CFS in 1945. The highest was 293 in 1994.
No till could put cash in the til
The idea is, do not plow deep and long. In fact, don’t plow at all. That is the idea that’s getting a lot of attention nowadays among farmers, especially in the so-called Corn Belt. It’s called No Till (short for tillage) Farming and it means storing that big ugly gang plow and letting the earth worms, microbes and other natural soil conditioners do the work.
What the research is showing, is that disturbing the topsoil by ripping, plowing, or turning it does bad things to the growing field. According to the experimenters, which are a goodly number of farmers, old school and new, the untilled soil contains a subculture made up of earthworms, microbes and bacteria and single celled creatures. It also contains, if left to work, nutrients that leach into the soil from previous crops.
But here is the cool part, especially for folks who have to mind their water usage and hate soil erosion. Farming without tilling the soil cuts erosion. And not by a little bit. Consider this, cross contour plowing has been touted as a prevention device against erosion. But the facts don’t add up to the desired result. First the crop residue itself prevents erosion by keeping the soil moist. Water just doesn’t run off like it does from bare plowed ground. Secondly, ground that has been plowed, disced and rake dries out quickly – can you say dust bowl?
Damn the fertilizer. Pretty much everyone admits we have a chemical pollution issue in farming. Things like anhydrous ammonia runs off cultivated fields and gets into the surface water. The run off from non-tilled ground, even on steep slopes is minimal even after heavy rain. That leeches less fertilizer.
WE can pick apart the whole cultivation process, which researchers have done, and the benefits of no-till farming seem pretty lopsided. Here is one more non-tilling tool does prevent a downside at first glance.
A typical no till planting process will require a bit more herbicide to control weeds. It is a matter on which the producers of chemicals like, the very effective and selective, 2-4d and 2-4dB are already working. Since tillage farming using the same compounds, this is not a major issue for those who have already gone the no-till route.
Some farmers have gone all in on no-till, others are experimenting with tesat plots on their farms. Yields from unplowed farms seems to be competitive with the plowed ones.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
