Montrose couple remained in critical condition Tuesday, after rolling their Jeep 450 feet down the side of Tomboy Road on Saturday.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters, whose agency responded with others to the crash, said it was “by the grace of God” Robert and Kay Scott, both 72, were able to get cell service and call for help — it is unlikely anyone passing by on the road would have spotted the wreckage in the rough terrain.
“It is incredible, first, that they survived, and second, that they could get a signal. It was not visible from the roadway, they went down so far,” Masters said Tuesday.
The initial responders, using cell phone data, actually drove about a quarter-mile past the crash site and realized it when they spotted the couple’s crashed Jeep from the other side of the canyon.
In all, more than 35 people from SMCSO, Telluride Fire Protection District, San Miguel Search and Rescue and bystanders, pitched in to save the Scotts, who were ultimately flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
The Scotts “are in critical, but stable condition. We continue to remain hopeful and pray for a full recovery,” family members said, according to information provided by SMCSO Tuesday.
Getting the injured pair from their wrecked vehicle and to a place where they could be transported for medical care was a massive, technical undertaking. Masters said it involved a few thousand feet of rope to support a pulley system that rescuers who hiked down the cliff used to carefully haul up the patients on litters — “an engineering feat.”
Imogene Pass was closed for a few hours from the Telluride side at Tomboy Road and on the Ouray County side, to allow for the technical rescue and emergency response.
Deputies and search and rescue members train regularly for such types of technical rescues, Masters said. “That’s the nature of our county There’s a lot of people using the backcountry,” he said.
“ … It was a difficult, technical rescue. We have an amazing group here, with the fire district and citizens who helped us — everyone really jumped in and helped.”
Investigators have not determined what caused the Scotts to go off the road, where hundreds of vehicles traveled Saturday without incident.
Masters reminded those traveling the jeep trail — as well as other popular, but rugged roads like those on similarly dangerous Black Bear Pass — to use extreme caution.
“I’m not sure what happened to the fellow (Robert Scott), but you have to be careful,” he said.
“You can’t be looking at the scenery if you’re the driver. The road is rough. We’re not going to pave it or put guardrails on it. It is what it is. It’s a jeep trail, and people need to be careful,” Masters added, by way of general advice.
“We’ve had terrible tragedies on these roads. It’s nothing to joke about. People have to be on their game. One moment of inattention and it can be terrible.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
