Trial in the 2017 shooting death of Patience Stewart was on Thursday continued until next year.
Joseph Saur is charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old woman’s slaying last November.
On Thursday, he waived his right to a speedy trial, allowing the case to be re-set from an Oct. 30 start date to, tentatively, Feb. 5 - 8 and 12 - 15, 2019.
According to allegations in his arrest affidavit, Saur, then 19, shot Stewart in her Olathe camper trailer, then went to police and told them he had shot his “father,” who, he said, had a sex-reassignment surgery in order to duck prosecution for a serious crime.
Saur’s father is alive and is not accused of the offense his son alleged.
The younger Saur’s attorneys argue that because of their client’s state of mind when he allegedly confessed, his “outrageous” statements should be suppressed as involuntary.
Per a suppression motion, Saur initially made “bizarre and absurd” statements about the sex-change then, after being advised of his rights, “made additional outrageous claims” regarding his father’s non-existent past criminal conduct.
“According to law enforcement officers, Mr. Saur’s behavior was very bizarre; he was obviously not behaving normally, and he was making fantastical statements that made no sense,” defense attorney Kristen Hindman wrote in the August motion.
It was clear Saur was having either a psychotic episode or was under the influence of a drug, the motion states.
As a matter of due process, defendants’ statements must be voluntary in order to be admissible. Determining voluntariness requires a full-scale evaluation of circumstances, Hindman argued.
Her motion suggests Saur lacked the required awareness to waive his rights and speak with police; therefore, what he said should be ruled inadmissible.
“Here, Mr. Saur did not have the ability to understand his Miranda rights due to his altered state of mind, which was clearly apparent to all who observed him,” Hindman wrote.
Additionally, her client is “functionally illiterate,” which also impeded his ability to understand.
Although a person’s level of intoxication usually only goes to the weight his or her statement may be given, there is an exception when intoxication is so extreme he or she cannot provide a coherent statement, the motion goes on to say.
“At the time he was interrogated, Mr. Saur had been abusing methamphetamines for at least three days, in reality, probably for weeks, and he was completely saturated with and intoxicated by the drug,” Hindman wrote.
As a matter of due process, his statements should be suppressed, she argued.
Then-Deputy District Attorney Kurt Beckenhauer in his response said Saur was calm and coherent enough to identify himself, Stewart, the location of the shooting, and say what he did with the gun, as well as offer to take an officer to the gun and the scene.
Per the response motion:
Olathe police officers advised Saur of his rights even though he was not yet in custody; he spoke to them anyway and the next morning, also spoke with the police chief, despite being advised of his rights again.
In that interview, he also was calm and coherent — coherent enough, even, to ask officers to record him helping them find the gun.
Saur was only placed into custody after being evaluated at the hospital and making phone calls; at the conclusion of those calls, he asked for an attorney.
Beckenhauer said a Miranda warning was not even required prior to Saur being placed into custody, and cited several examples from case law.
Police properly advised Saur, who voluntarily waived his rights prior to the statements, which were given prior to him being placed into custody, Beckenhauer said.
“In the current case, there is no evidence of any coercive government conduct by law enforcement or that defendant’s will was overborne,” the DDA’s response states.
On the contrary, Saur was aware of his situation and was twice advised, aware he was being recorded and requested a copy of the recording.
Police also asked Saur whether he understood and he said he did, per Beckenhauer.
Regardless his intoxication, his waiver of rights was voluntary, the response argues.
“Defendant’s responses, albeit strange, were deliberate, coherent and responsive to the questions asked,” Beckenhauer said.
A motions hearing is tentatively set for Jan. 30, 2019.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is an award-winning journalist and the senior writer for the Montrose Daily Press. Follow her on Twitter @kathMDP.
