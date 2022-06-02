Investigators’ testimony about what was on missing store surveillance footage is not hearsay as legally defined, District Judge Keri Yoder said, denying a former corrections officer’s bid for a new trial.
Cameron Braveheart was convicted on April 21 of identity theft, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, unauthorized used of a financial transaction device and official misconduct.
The former standout Montrose County Sheriff’s Office employee was accused of using the debit card that rightfully belonged to a former inmate.
The jail remits money an inmate had on his or her person upon booking and/or unspent money that was added to inmate accounts while in jail for things like extra phone calls and commissary items. The inmates receive a debit card good for the amount of the money that is to be returned to them, however, this time, the inmate discovered a zero balance when he attempted to use the card.
He reported the matter to the jail, which then investigated and found surveillance footage from Walmart that, according to testimony as summarized in post-trial filings, showed Braveheart using the debit card.
Braveheart’s attorneys objected to the court allowing Montrose Police Detective Samantha Graves and Sgt. Staci Nelson to testify that they had viewed the video, which was lost before trial. On May 2, defense attorney Timothy O’Keefe filed a motion for a new trial, on grounds that testimony about the video was nonverbal hearsay and shouldn’t have been allowed. Because the footage was not available, he was unable to cross-examine investigators as to the validity of their testimony.
Nelson took photos of the video; these stills were not lost and made it into the trial as exhibits, Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler said in response to the motion for a new trial. Also, Graves testified Braveheart had admitted during an interview that he was on the video and that he had the debit card.
O’Keefe during trial objected to officers’ testimony about the video as nonverbal hearsay, but the court found it wasn’t nonverbal communication — such as when a witness might point to indicate relevant information or details. The officers’ testimony also was admissible as statements from a case party opponent.
“A statement is not hearsay if ‘offered against a party and is the party’s own statement in either an individual or representative capacity,’” Fowler said, citing statute.
Each officer testified to having watched the video separately and that it showed Braveheart go to the ATM at Walmart, stand there and leave. There was no “nonverbal” communication in that.
Although Braveheart through his attorney argued that the video itself was the declarant (the communicator) in this instance, Fowler said that because a recording is not a person, it cannot form the intent to communicate.
Yoder in her May 31 ruling agreed.
Hearsay is an out-of-court statement offered as truth for a matter asserted, but when it is made by a party opponent, it is not hearsay, the ruling explains.
Although Braveheart argued his movements on the video were non-verbal assertions, Yoder disagreed.
“Nothing is an ‘assertion’ for hearsay purposes unless it is intended to be one. Here, there is nothing about the defendant’s actions at the ATM in Walmart that amounted to an intended assertion,” Yoder wrote.
The assertions about the video, if any, would have been made by the officers, who are party opponents and thus, their testimony would not have been hearsay anyway.
Further, to the extent Braveheart was arguing the video itself was a declarant, “there is no legal support for the notion that a recording can be a declarant,” the order concludes.
Braveheart is set for sentencing July 11. It was not immediately known whether he would appeal Yoder’s ruling on his bid for a new trial.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.