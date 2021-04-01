Court: Fish and Wildlife violated policy in rush to fund CPW predator-control projects

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must reconsider its decision that funded the state’s proposal to kill mountain lions and bears in the Upper Arkansas and Picenance basins as a form of predator control to benefit mule deer.
In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Marcia S. Krieger vacated USFW’s 2017 finding of no significant impact and associated decision regarding federal funding for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s proposed predator management plan. She ruled it was arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act.
Krieger found USFW did not properly consider the risk to mountain lion and bear populations in green-lighting the project and also found the Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by funding the predator control project without completing its own environmental assessment. Instead, it used one by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, and did not adequately analyze the effects of killing bears and cougars.
“On behalf of the majority of Coloradans who support coexistence with native carnivores, WildEarth Guardians applauds the court for recognizing the substantial environmental impact that these killing ‘studies’ impose on native wildlife in the state,” said Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director at WildEarth Guardians, in a provided statement. WildEarth was one of the parties that filed suit against USFWS in 2018 over the bear and mountain lion plan.
“These studies threatened local ecosystems by the extermination of entire populations of bears and lions in these regions, a fact that the Service completely ignored. We hope this ruling ensures that the Service will carefully consider all funding requests for wildlife ‘studies’ long into the future.”
WildEarth Guardians, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Humane Society of the United States in their 2018 suit argued USFWS did not comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in approving federal funding for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s predator plans for the basin.
As part of addressing mule deer population numbers, the CPW’s management plan for Piceance Basin called for the removal of 10 lions and 10 to 20 black bears per year, for three years, between Rifle and Meeker, during which researchers were to monitor fawn survival rates. The eventual estimate was that between five and 10 cougars and 15 bears would be killed each year, with the possibility of increasing to 15 mountain lions and 25 bears per year.
In the Upper Arkansas Basin, CPW was assessing how deer populations respond to changes in mountain lion numbers, in hopes of better understanding how hunting them could be used as a deer management tool. This project was to suppress cougar populations in two management areas over a nine-year period.
According to WildEarth Guardians, this would have killed more than half of the big cat population there, at a cost of $4 million, 75% of which was to be federally funded.
The Colorado Wildlife Commission approved the plans in late 2016, over objections. The Upper Arkansas plan began in 2017. The environmental groups subsequently sued for a review of USFWS’ decision to adopt APHIS’ environmental assessment instead of drafting its own.
Krieger’s ruling explains that under NEPA, federal agencies are required to analyze environmental consequences of a proposed action and, if there is a finding it would have significant environmental impact, the agency must prepare and environmental impact statement. If an action isn’t likely to significantly affect the environment, the agency can issue an environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact (FONSI).
According to Krieger’s ruling, USFWS argued that, prior to 2020, no specific regulator provisions addressed adopting another agency’s environmental assessment, thus, it was only required to comply with the Council on Environmental Quality’s guidelines under NEPA that “merely encourage” agencies to implement a means of adopting such assessments by other agencies. Therefore, USFWS, argued, it complied with the Department of the Interior’s internal guidance.
Krieger rejected those arguments.
In order for USFWS to adopt the environmental assessment completed by APHIS, the agency actions had to be substantially the same.
“… they were not,” Kreiger wrote.
Further, even if the USFWS’ position had been correct, its conclusions still are erroneous, the judge said.
Her order said there can be little argument that what the APHIS assessment looked at is much broader than the research projects CPW proposed.
APHIS’ assessment considered whether predator damage management as it was currently implemented should be continued in the state. This primarily looked at protecting livestock and Krieger found that 94% of APHIS’ activities were unrelated to the type of predation CPW’s research was considering. Although both the APHIS and USFWS/CPW projects considered predation, the former had a broad focus, “only sporadically involved in predation of wildlife resources and (was) rarely called upon to address predation of mule deer,” Krieger wrote.
In contrast, the CPW project considered by USFWS was temporary and focused on specific predators — big cats and black bears.
“APHIS was not being called upon to manage or consult with CPW on the design or implementation of the research projects as a whole,” Krieger wrote.
“Rather, by all appearances, APHIS’ involvement with the research projects would be limited to contracting with CPW to provide resources to locate and kill the number and kind of predators specified by CPW.”
The circumstances demonstrate the “one-off research projects contemplated by CPW” were not substantially the same as continuing APHIS’ large-scale predator management work that its environmental assessment had analyzed.
Thus, the judge said, she agreed with the plaintiffs: “(US)FWS was not permitted to simply adopt the APHIS environmental assessment and issue its own FONSI.”
Instead, the agency should have completed its own draft environmental assessment and obtained further public comment. The failure to do that “was not in compliance with the law,” and Krieger vacated the agency’s FONSI and funding approval, sending it back to the agency’s drawing board.
The APHIS environmental assessment further would have been inadequate, even if it had been properly adopted by USFWS, but instead offers a “skeletal discussion” of the effects the CPW project would have, the judge also found, calling it an “attempt to shoehorn the CPW projects into an environmental assessment process that was only fleetingly related to the study objectives.”
It was clear to Krieger that CPW and USFWS wanted to expedite applying for Wildlife Act funding for the projects and “decided to hitch a ride” on an environmental assessment already in progress, instead of drafting their own.
Krieger also agreed the APHIS assessment didn’t provide baseline cougar estimates in the Piceance Basin; that study parameters were inaccurately described for the Arkansas River project and that USFWS did not consider certain predator management research in the context of the CPW studies.
The agency’s FONSI and funding decision was “arbitrary and capricious, warranting reversal and remand,” Kreiger found.
USFWS was told to look at the matter again, in a way consistent with the order.
“This ruling immediately halts the use of taxpayer dollars for the slaughter of Colorado’s mountain lions,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, in a provided statement. “I’m so pleased that the court put a stop to this scientifically baseless study that needlessly targeted Colorado’s ecologically important, native carnivores.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
