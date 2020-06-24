Court grants another default entry against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation, in body-handling suit

The failure of two defendants to respond correctly to a multi-party complaint against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation resulted in the judge granting a motion for a clerk’s entry of default.
The entry is a procedural notation concerning a defendant’s lack of responsiveness to an action.
More than 60 people brought the case, captioned Espinoza et al. They allege Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation, which did business in Montrose as Sunset Mesa Funeral Home and Crematory, harvested and sold their deceased loved ones without the knowledge or proper consent from next of kin.
This suit is one of six to have been filed against Sunset Mesa; it also names former funeral director Megan Hess, her parents Alan and Shirley Koch, David Haisman of Four Corners Cremation and Burial Society, and multiple other parties, including “body-user” defendants.
The suit alleges, against various defendants, outrageous conduct, unjust enrichment, fraud, negligence, negligence per se, aiding and abetting, civil conspiracy, Colorado Consumer Protection Act violations and violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.
Late last month, the Montrose District Court granted the plaintiffs’ motion for entry of clerk’s default against the foundation and Haisman.
Hess, who with Shirley Koch was federally indicted on mail fraud charges this year, had responded in the Espinoza matter and was given until April 23, 2019, to file a responsive pleading, but did not do so, according to the court’s order this May.
“Ignoring the court’s order that Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation obtain legal representation, Hess filed a motion to dismiss on SMFF’s behalf on Aug. 5, 2019, stating that the business was closed and has no assets,” District Judge Mary Deganhart wrote.
That motion was stricken in October. Hess has been told previously she cannot represent the foundation, because it was a closely held entity, yet she continued to make filings. Since last September, the court’s orders and other correspondence sent to SMFF have been returned as undeliverable.
Deganhart’s order granting a clerk’s entry of default does not constitute a judgment of default, or set any damages amount. These would be the subject of future hearings.
Haisman, who the suit accuses of funneling bodies to Sunset Mesa after contracting with families to perform cremations, has not filed any answer or response to the suit, Deganhart said in a separate order. She granted an entry of clerk’s default against him, as well.
Since Espinoza, et al. was filed, some parties won dismissal from the case.
Dr. Thomas Canfield, Montrose County coroner, was previously dismissed from the action and awarded legal fees. According to a recent filing, the judgment has been satisfied with a payment of $18,206.
A motion for default has also been granted in a similar multi-party action, Artrup, et al. A motion for a judgment is pending.
A motion to stay a third suit filed against Sunset Mesa defendants, Abachiche, et al., is awaiting a ruling.
The family of decedent Gerald “Cactus” Hollenback received an order of default. A hearing was held last August to determine the amount of damages. Roughly 10 months later, Hollenback’s widow and stepdaughter are still waiting for a decision.
Durango resident Julee Glynn previously was awarded about $468,000 in damages after suing Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation over its handling of her brother’s body.
The federal case against Hess and Shirley Koch came after a lengthy investigation into allegations that Sunset Mesa was using its associated business, Donor Services, Inc. to obtain bodies for such purposes as research, but instead operated a scheme through which the women sold the bodies, while representing to survivors they had been donated or cremated.
Hess and her mother are accused of mail fraud involving 38 decedents and three counts of shipping diseased body parts in violation of requirements for shipping hazardous materials.
Hess and Shirley Koch are free on bail. Trial is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.