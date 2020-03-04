Court grants motion for entry of default in mortuary suit

Several plaintiffs who allege the former Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation mishandled human remains and sold them without permission received the go-ahead to seek default judgment late last week.
A District Court judge found the entity defendants had failed to respond as required and on Feb. 27, granted the motion for entry of default sought in Artrup, et.al., a case involving approximately 30 defendants.
With entry of default, plaintiffs’ attorneys have a set amount of time in which to file for default judgment. This filing could be combined with a motion for default judgment against the individual defendants; an entry of default was granted Feb. 10 against Sunset Mesa’s former owner, Megan Hess, and her parents Alan and Shirley Koch.
The suit was filed last September against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation, which formerly did business in Montrose as Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc., a non-transplant tissue entity. The suit also names a family trust in the name of a minor.
The litigation is one of six filed in wake of a 2018 FBI raid at the funeral home, which has since closed under a stipulated agreement with the state of Colorado.
The FBI’s information has since been handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which had not brought charges as of Tuesday.
The Artrup filing alleges that Sunset Mesa defendants engaged in racketeering as defined under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act as part of an “ongoing fraudulent business scheme to acquire dead human bodies and body parts to sell for profit.” The plaintiffs allege this was done without their knowledge or consent, a complaint similar to five other suits filed against Sunset Mesa.
Hess has denied all allegations in the civil suits, as well as any alleged wrongdoing associated with the FBI investigation.
The Artrup suit alleges false representation; nondisclosure or concealment; breach of fiduciary duty; violation of fiduciary relationship arising out of a confidential relationship; extreme and outrageous conduct; breach of contract; claims under the Rights and Stolen Property Act; violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act; civil conspiracy; aiding and abetting; unjust enrichment and negligence claims, entailing abuse of a corpse, violation of the state’s Mortuary Science Code and cremation statute and violation of the Uniform Anatomical Gift Act.
The court’s Feb. 27 order says the entity defendants missed the deadline for filing an answer, although Hess had attempted to file a dismissal motion Jan. 3. Because of rules concerning closely held entities, Hess was not permitted to file on behalf of the entity, and the court denied the dismissal motion Jan. 21.
On Feb. 27, plaintiffs’ attorney Keith Killian filed a motion for an entry of default, taking note of the Jan. 21 order, as well as the Feb. 10 order pertaining to the individual defendants.
In an attempt to confer, Killian called the only available phone number he had on Feb. 25 and reached Alan Koch.
Koch reportedly told Killian he could not give a position on the motion involving the entity defendants, other than that he did not believe he should have been sued. Per the filing, Koch said he would check with Hess, but as of Feb. 27, Killian said in the filing that he had not heard from her.
“Like the individual defendants, the entity defendants have failed to file an answer and the deadline for doing so has passed. … Thus, this court should enter a default against the entity defendants. Such an entry of default may allow the motion for default judgment to be directed, not only against the individual defendants, but also against the entity defendants,” Killian wrote.
The court entered an order granting the entry of default the same day.
