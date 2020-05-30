A federal suit filed against Gov. Jared Polis’ previous stay-home order issued over the COVID-19 pandemic is in a holding pattern, at least for a few more weeks.
San Miguel County resident Glenn Raleigh sued in April over the order, contending it served to make peaceful assembly and the pursuit of happiness illegal, and also that it discriminates against him and others. The order effectively incarcerated state residents without due process, Raleigh said, and prevented him from seeing a chiropractor, as well as prevented him from conducting real estate transactions — “taking without compensation,” per his complaint.
The U.S. District Court on May 21 instructed Raleigh to show why his complaint should not be dismissed as moot, since the subject of his suit, the stay-home order, expired April 26.
The complaint sought only injunctive and declaratory relief with respect to the stay-home order, possibly rendering the complaint moot, the court said. Raleigh was given until June 10 to make a filing to show why the case should not be dismissed.
In late April Raleigh told the Montrose Daily Press that even though the stay-home order had expired, he intended to press forward with his suit because the Constitution must be protected.
On Friday, Polis through the Colorado Attorney General’s Office filed a motion for more time to answer Raleigh’s complaint. The motion was granted the same day, giving the state until 14 days after the court’s show-cause order is resolved.
State Assistant Solicitor General Grant T. Sullivan also noted the stay-home order that prompted the suit is expired. “Governor Polis shares the concern that this dispute may be moot, depriving the court of jurisdiction,” Sullivan said in the motion.
He sought more time for a response to the complaint, in light of the June 10 deadline Raleigh was given to clarify his position, so the court could also have time to resolve its show-cause order.
“If the court finds that (the) plaintiff has not shown cause and dismissed based on mootness or other cause, it will be unnecessary for parties to engage in motions … and the court will not be burdened with reviewing and adjudicating such a motion,” Sullivan wrote.
“By contrast, if the court finds that (the) plaintiff has shown adequate cause, Gov. Polis will promptly answer or otherwise respond to the complaint within 14 days.”
