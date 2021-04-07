Courthouse remodel to include 'unexpected' asbestos abatement

An unexpected asbestos abatement for the Delta County courthouse remodel is likely to cost the county between $35,000 to $40,000. Commissioner Don Suppes reported the unfortunate find during the commissioners’ regular meeting on March 30.
At the beginning of the meeting, Suppes requested to add an action item to the agenda regarding the county courtroom remodel. Suppes told the board that he received the information the night before the meeting.
During commissioner business, Suppes reported that during the demolition process black mastic glue was found beneath the carpet. He said the glue, known to often contain asbestos, was missed during a preliminary inspection. The glue was subsequently tested and came back positive. Crews covered the area with plastic and demolition work has ceased for the time being.
Additional areas of the courthouse where the carpet is to be removed will also need to be tested. Suppes said crews will have to wet down the material and then scrape it up like a slurry to avoid sending the material airborne. The demolition area will need to be fully encapsulated and maintain negative pressure in the air system per state requirements.
“It’s not like a house where you can just tape the windows and doors, they actually have to encapsulate ceilings and walls. It’s going to be a process,” Suppes said.
The commissioner said the county is in the process of seeking additional bids to remove the cancer-causing material; however, he also informed the board that the original bid for the courthouse remodel with Stryker Construction did not include a change order authorization for the added expense.
Because of the timeframe, Suppes made a request that would potentially speed up the process. He told the board that the biggest challenge to the project is in the timing adding that most abatement companies are busy in the summer on school construction throughout the state. In another month, Suppes said the price for the abatement would likely be higher and the timeframe could be longer.
“I am asking the board for a change order for the asbestos because we just can’t really afford to lose any time on this project because the courts are going to need that space sooner rather than later. If we can get going, we can get them in and out it within two weeks, would be my guess,” Suppes said, adding that luckily the county is under budget on the project.
“We made a few adjustments to the designs especially the HVAC system where the engineer kind of went overboard on the control system so, we’ve seen some cost savings there and I think we will still come in under budget on the project,” he said.
“So, commissioner, you’re asking for authorization on this change order?” asked County Attorney John Baier seeking clarification following the discussion.
“Yes, I am asking for authorization for the asbestos change order that’s going to be coming forwarded and once again I would expect between $35,000 to $40,000,” Suppes replied.
Following the requested clarification, commissioners unanimously approved the change order on the contract with Stryker Construction to do asbestos mitigation and removal not to exceed $40,000.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
