COVID-19: A look in the rearview mirror (Part 3)

Part 3 of this series picks up in November of 2020 with a noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases testing the resolve of the county and its citizens.
The first sign of trouble appeared as the county topped 200 positive COVID-19 cases in early November. The county had been resting steadily in the CDPHE’s Safer at Home- level 1; however, increased community spread was already worrying county officials.
At the core of the concern was an uptick in the county’s two week case count at 83.82 per 100,000 people. Hospitalizations were at 20 and the two week positive testing rate leaped to 4.27%.
“Like everyone around us we’re starting to see cases going up. Our count has been going up, we’ve had 36 in the last two weeks that’s up 38% from a day ago ... and we’re at the 5.03% (positivity on testing) when that turns 5.1% you’re going to see it turn yellow (on the dial) and move us to a Level 2- Safer at Home category,” said health department’s Greg Rajnowski at a November Delta County commissioners’ meeting.
At the time of Rajnowski’s COVID-19 commissioner report the county had already experienced five workplace outbreaks and one restaurant outbreak. In just days following the health department’s report, the two week positive testing rate soared to 7.14% and the two week case count was in the “high risk” category.
With statewide COVID-19 numbers rising rapidly, Gov. Jared Polis began encouraging families and communities to avoid gathering as the Thanksgiving holiday approached.
By the middle of November Delta County’s two week positivity testing skyrocketed to 9.03% with the two week positive case count up 8.8% at 136 and the two week case rate at 438.47 per 100,000 population.
Among current concerns, the health department was experiencing difficulty in tracking down the origin of new cases. In the past, the department was able to trace cases to individuals or families but soon lost control as the virus spread rapidly throughout the community.
The county reported its first outbreak at a long-term care facility and a residential facility bringing the total outbreaks to eight with four active and four resolved. To protect patients and staff, Delta County Memorial Hospital limited visitation and required all persons entering the hospital to be screened for COVID-19.
In a proactive move, Delta County School District 50J moved into its Safer-at-Home — level 2 protocols prior to the Thanksgiving break. According to the new guidelines, students with symptoms lasting longer than 48 hours had to stay home for 10 days unless they have a confirmed negative PCR test.
Just ahead of Thanksgiving Day, Delta County was forced to move from “cautious” to “concern” on the state’s latest COVID-19 dial.
During that time, the county teetered on the brink of 500 cases with 34 new cases reported, 220 active cases and three hospitalizations. The two week positivity rate ballooned to 9.66% with a two week case rate of 692.91 per 100,000 persons. The county also reported its eighth COVID death.
In comparison, Montrose County moved to orange — “high risk” while Mesa County moved into red — “severe risk” on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
The coming month of December in Delta County would bring both darkness and light as the county moved into “high risk” territory and the state placed its first COVID-19 vaccine order.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
