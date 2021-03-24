COVID-19 in Delta County: A look in the rearview mirror

Editor’s note: This is part 2 of the series “COVID-19: a look in the rearview mirror.” Part 1 was printed March 17. Part 2 picks up in June of 2020 with a positive economic report predicting that Delta County’s COVID-19 recovery would be ahead of the nation.
Although the numbers were still grim, Delta County’s unemployment rate was 2-4% lower than neighboring counties and the nation. County commissioners extended the emergency disaster declaration citing the need to keep it going for CARES Act funding. Commissioner Don Suppes once again voted against the extension.
Delta County Memorial Hospital under the direction of its new CEO Matt Heyn was forced to decrease overtime, stop the use of traveling/contract labor and make adjustments to surgical scheduling for more efficiency. Looking ahead Delta County School District began anticipating a 10% decrease in funding due to the pandemic.
In July, DCMC began offering COVID-19 antibody testing costing around $86 per test. A telehealth bill sponsored by Rep. Matt Soper was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis. The bill allowed patients to continue to access medical advice and care via the phone or internet.
An increase in coronavirus cases a state mandate closing bars; however, due to a tremendous backlog in the courts, jury trials resumed. A statewide mask mandate by the governor met local resistance as Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor publicly stated his agency would not enforce the mandate.
On July 28 the county recorded its first one hundredth COVID-19 case, the following day, the health department reported 101 cases and reported that the Delta County Sheriff’s Office was a COVID-19 outbreak site with four employees testing positive. County commissioners, minus Suppes, again extended the local emergency disaster declaration as COVID-19 cases continued to climb.
The rise in COVID-19 cases forced the hospital to postpone and later cancel its 2020 fall health fair; Paonia town council in-person meetings were derailed due to the virus and the town of Hotchkiss renewed its emergency disaster declaration.
Delta County Health Department kept up COVID-19 testing, the North Fork EMS also participated with bi-weekly testing.
In September, the county reported its second COVID-19 death and the health department introduced a new community dashboard to keep the community informed.
Despite the deep financial pain local businesses were experiencing, the overall economic recovery was still deemed to be “ahead of the nation” in the fall of 2020. In an attempt to help out local businesses, Delta County moved its COVID-19 low interest loans to a grant program.
On Oct. 25, the county recorded its 200th COVID case while remaining in the state’s “safer-at-home” zone. As reported in the DCI, it took 125 days to reach the first 100 cases and 89 days to reach the second 100 cases. At the time of reporting, it had been 214 days since the first COVID-19 case was reported March 25.
Heading into the fall and winter of 2020, Delta County would see COVID-19 cases take a sharp rise upwards bringing new concerns about the pandemic at the local level.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
