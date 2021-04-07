Part 4 of a series.
In early December, Delta County was moved into the “high risk” portion on the state COVID-19 2.0 dial after topping 600 cases on Nov. 30. At that time the county was averaging nearly 20 new cases per day. There were a total of eight hospitalizations, 11 deaths and the county’s two week positivity rate hit 9.90%.
“This is an incredibly difficult time, especially for our Delta County business community. Never before have they faced such adversity, as they carry the brunt of each change to the dial that Delta County faces. We know it’s not fair and that everyone should take personal responsibility in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Mark Roeber, Delta County Board of Commissioners chair, in a press release.
County officials strongly encouraged the community and visitors to order takeout from local restaurants. They also recommend buying gift certificates, or ordering online or via phone, and pick-up curbside during the busy holiday season.
On Dec. 3, Colorado placed its first COVID-19 vaccine order for 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in anticipation of the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is a major turning point in this pandemic, and we will act as swiftly as possible to get it distributed once it is approved,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
In an ongoing effort to help hurting businesses, Hotchkiss town council approved roughly $79,000 in CARES Act money to aid Delta County businesses. The town of Paonia also contributed roughly $64,000 in COVID-19 business grants.
By mid-December the state recorded 1,116 COVID-19 cases for Delta County. The county disputed the number claiming duplicate numbers with the state, subsequently the number was adjusted to 1,048 cases.
Since moving into the “high risk” category in late November the county’s two week positivity test rate had soared to 13.75% and officials recorded 17 COVID-19 deaths.
Working to get the virus under control, the county held two mobile COVID-19 testing events. The events sponsored the health department, the hospital, and Project Protect Promotora Network were well attended by the public.
Word that Delta County Memorial Hospital would soon receive and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its front line health care workers brought a renewed sense of hope. Then on Dec. 17, Gwen Eslinger, a surgical technician at the hospital, was the first front line healthcare worker in Delta County to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m glad (to have gotten the vaccine)” said Eslinger, to the media. “It’s been stressful for the people that work (on the frontlines) and it’s important that we get this done so that we can stay here and take care of our patients. It means a lot to all of us and it’s giving me hope.”
“This is an exciting day for Delta County Memorial Hospital. We are one of the first hospitals on the Western Slope able to offer this very important vaccine so that we can start to eradicate this pandemic and COVID-19. Today we are starting our vaccination process for our frontline employees, practitioners and those who are in direct patient care,” said Matt Heyn, hospital CEO.
“The vaccine couldn’t have come soon enough,” said Mike Lane, Delta County commissioner. “We are really counting on it to help us turn the corner ...it’s been a long, hard year for so many of our residents and businesses, we are hoping that once a good portion of our population is vaccinated, we can all start to get back to doing all the things we love to do, in Delta County.”
Early on in the vaccination planning, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment expected to release the vaccine in three phases with the final phase, opened to everyone, anticipated for summer 2021.
Despite 10 long grueling months of COVID-19 in the county’s rearview mirror, the virus wasn’t giving up leaving plenty of concern and work to be done in the new year.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
