COVID-19 means community Thanksgiving meal will be via pick-up or delivery

Every Thanksgiving, Friendship Hall comes alive with fellowship, rows of tables and hundreds of volunteers dishing up a free meal to all.
This year, however, restrictions in place for reducing the spread of COVID-19 have upended the decades-strong tradition and there will not be a congregate meal come Thanksgiving Day. For safety reasons, the 26th annual Montrose Community Dinners’ Thanksgiving feast will be available via pick-up or delivery only.
“We want to do the best we can to keep everyone safe and healthy,” board president Bobbie Kuns said Monday. “Even if (restrictions were) partially lifted, we would still do delivery and to-go meals. The No. 1 thing is to keep everyone healthy while feeding them.”
Under the restrictions now in place in Montrose County, which was recently reclassified as a “Level 1” on the state’s risk dial — the least restrictive — indoor gatherings are limited to well below the numbers who gather at Friendship Hall for Thanksgiving. The meal usually draws more than 2,000 people in the space within about three hours on top of the volunteers onsite for prep, service and cleanup.
With Thanksgiving less than two months away now, the logistics involved in serving that many people means the Montrose Community Dinners is sticking with the pick-up and delivery-only arrangement, regardless what happens with the declared pandemic.
People who have registered in advance can come to Friendship Hall on Thanksgiving between noon at 3 p.m. to pick up meals in to-go containers. Volunteers wearing masks will meet each car, determine the number of meals needed, then hand them off to recipients.
“We are asking people to please preregister, even for the takeout, so we have an idea on the (amount of) food. We won’t hold them to it, but that gives us at least a count,” Kuns said.
Registration for takeaway and delivery meals should be available online next week at montrosecomunitydinners.com (the site is being updated).
The dinner board has traditionally offered meal-deliveries to people who for whatever reason cannot come to Friendship Hall. That will continue this year, although it’s anticipated more volunteer drivers will be needed.
“We expect deliveries to be higher than in the past, so we will be asking for additional drivers,” Kuns said.
Because it is not possible to know exactly how many will be needed, organizers are hoping for an extensive list to call on; it is possible there will be more volunteers than required and in that event, would-be drivers will be informed. Kuns said the board would rather have too many drivers than too few, especially since drivers are asked to spend a little time talking with recipients.
The delivery will be some recipients’ only contact with another person on Thanksgiving, Kuns said. “It’s not so much a drop and run,” she added.
Like those volunteering to bring to-go meals to cars at Friendship Hall, delivery drivers must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Because of the COVID-driven changes, Montrose Community Dinners this year needs more cash donations to purchase items that traditionally have been donated — like the pies, baked by community members, that usually flood over several tables at Friendship Hall.
“We just can’t this year because of COVID. We appreciate the people who have done that in the past. Perhaps in the future we can get back to that, but this year there is no way,” Kuns said.
The nonprofit also saw a fair number of donations from people showing up to dine at Friendship Hall, who dropped their contributions into a container. (Donations are not required in order to receive a meal). Kuns expects those donations to dip this year, since no one will be filing into Friendship Hall for their meal.
“Donations this year are going to be key for us,” she said.
Although the board had to get creative, it ultimately did not have to find another site at which to prepare the Thanksgiving dinner. As in the past, Montrose County is making Friendship Hall and its commercial-grade kitchen available on Thanksgiving and the week leading up to it.
“It’s not that we’re starting from scratch, because the kitchen does what it always does,” said Kuns. “We were struggling with what we would do if we could not use Friendship Hall.”
Although the limits on the number of people who can be in the kitchen working at a time presents a challenge, the board members feel lucky they did not have to try to implement their contingency plans for kitchen access, she said.
At this point, the board does not expect pandemic restrictions to lift prior to Thanksgiving and its members remain mindful of the number of people served who are in the high-risk category for COVID-19, Kuns also said.
But the meal in its revised form is a go.
“We’re still planning for it. Be patient with us as we try to figure out this new normal,” she said.
To donate to Montrose Community Dinners, visit the website or mail a check to Montrose Community Dinners, P.O. Box 3540, Montrose, CO 81402.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.