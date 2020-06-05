COVID-19 outbreak at Diaz Tile in Montrose is fifth for the county

Diaz Tile, a tile company in Montrose, has been confirmed as an outbreak site by the Montrose County Public Health Department. The county made the announcement in its COVID-19 update on Thursday.

The facility was confirmed as an outbreak site on Monday, June 1, per data found on the state’s website.

An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in a facility within 14 days.

According to outbreak data listed on the state’s website, six staff members at Diaz Tile tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed by a lab.

Diaz Tile is Montrose County’s fifth outbreak site. Other confirmed sites are: Carniceria Sonora, Colorow Care Center, Prairie Dog Treats, and San Juan Living Center.

The outbreaks at Prairie Dog Treats and San Juan Living Center were both resolved on May 28, according to the outbreak data.

As of June 4, the Carniceria Sonora was open, while the Colorow Care Center investigation status remained active.

Hector Diaz, owner of Diaz Tile, told the Montrose Daily Press the employees who tested positive are now under quarantine, and assured things were in order.

“Everything is fine,” Diaz said. “Everybody is taking their precautions to stay healthy.”

“They are praying for the whole town so no one else gets infected,” Diaz added.

Dr. Joe Adragna, the county’s public health adviser and pandemic specialist, told the Daily Press in early May of the protocol procedures a confirmed outbreak facility must complete for a return to business.

However, Diaz Tile does not have an official building, Diaz said. He is unsure exactly where his employees were infected as they usually head to job sites on their own. Diaz currently works from home, and he has been communicating with his employees via phone the past few months.

“We've been following protocols that the state and county requires,” Diaz said.

Diaz confirmed all 14 of his employees have been tested — Diaz himself has not been tested yet. The employees who tested positive will go through a 14-day quarantine. Soon, If there are enough employees who test negative, then Diaz can make the decision whether to resume operations.

Diaz hopes to resume business when his employees are cleared and the county gives them to go-ahead.

View the state’s outbreak data online.

