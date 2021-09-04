Montrose County is in the red on the CDC’s COVID transmission dial, a designation that indicates a high transmission rate in the community.
Numbers remain the same at Montrose Memorial Hospital, who continues to care for four COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning, according to MMH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin.
With three patients in the ICU and one in the medical/surgical unit, data indicates one patient has transferred to the ICU since the Montrose Daily Press’ last report.
According to the CDC data tracker, the hospital has had eight new hospital admissions between August 28 and September 2, with a +8.63% in beds used. The data also reported 23.1% of ICU beds used during this time period.
Vaccine dataCounty-level data for August 28-September 2 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:
51.6% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of any vaccine, according to the CDPHE. This demonstrates a +0.5% in overall vaccinations.
45.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. The CDPHE, however, reports 39.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.
CDC data states 19,031 residents have received a first dose while 16,775 residents are fully vaccinated. The CDPHE reports 16,989 residents fully vaccinated with 33,357 total doses (first dose and fully vaccinated) administered, showing an increase of 383 administered doses in the county.
Case dataCounty-level data for August 28-September 2 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:
CDPHE data reports a total of 4,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020. Montrose County has had +49 cases since August 28 per the CDC.
Montrose County has a 3.56% positivity rate per the CDC, -1.49% from last week, although the CDPHE reports a two week average 4% positivity rate throughout the community.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
