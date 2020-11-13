COVID-19 update: County records 15th death

Montrose County has recorded another COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 15.
As of Thursday there was a case change of 68 since Nov. 5 and the county’s two-week positivity rate was 9.2%. This is the percent of confirmed positive nasal swab (PCR) tests among those tested who report Montrose County as their primary residence. The positivity rate is the number of confirmed positive PCR tests divided by the total number of such tests.
The PCR confirmed case count stood at 565. Of 12,496 tests that have been done, 12,402 were negative. Test numbers include only the nasal swab test methods, not other testing that is not confirmed by PCR tests. It does include indeterminate tests as well as incomplete tests.
There were six active cases and three hospitalizations due to COVID on Thursday.
Montrose County has move up on the state’s dial framework assessing risk. The county went to level “yellow,” or concern starting Friday morning. Capacity limits for inside gathering are now 100 people, maximum, and social distancing and mask wearing is required. Gyms are limited to hosting 50 patrons at a time. Capacity for most sectors remains at 50%.
The public is urged to limit social interaction beyond personal households; wear a mask when in public; keep 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently.
People who need tests should secure an order from their medical provider and go to the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. (off the San Juan Bypass).
Those without an order for testing can call Delta Public Health at 970-874-2165.
For more information, visit montrosecountyjic.com.
