Starting Friday, the state will begin using a new risk dial for COVID-19, adding a sixth level, “purple,” for extreme risk and revising the fifth level, “red,” which is severe risk.
Montrose County for now remains at level “yellow,” or concern, a notch down from orange, or high risk.
People at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are still advised to stay at home. Montrose County in its Tuesday update explained the definition of individuals at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 is revised to align with the revised Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definition, which added pregnant individuals as well as individuals who smoke to the list.
Remote working is strongly encouraged throughout the dial, particularly levels yellow through purple.
Critical retail is subject to the 50% occupancy limit, and strongly encouraged to take extraordinary measures in level purple to implement more curbside, take -out and delivery options to reduce in-person services to the minimum necessary.
Libraries and animal grooming were added to the list of critical businesses.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has notified the following counties that they will move to level red on Friday:
Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, La Plata, Logan, Mesa, Morgan, Routt, Summit, Washington.
According to information from the state, in red level counties: Indoor dining is closed. Restaurants and coffee shops can offer take-out and delivery, as well as outdoor dining, with a last call of 8 p.m., and only to customers who are dining with members of their own household. Bars remain closed.
Gyms can operate at 10% capacity or outdoors in groups of 10.
In-person gatherings are not permitted. All gatherings between households of any size in any location, public or private, should not take place.
At-risk populations are recommended to stay home.
According to Montrose County's update, the CDPHE has notified the following counties that they will move to level orange on Friday:
Costilla, Custer, Lake, Montezuma, Pitkin, San Juan.
CDPHE has notified the following counties that they will move to level yellow on Friday: Las Animas and Gunnison.
CDPHE will share additional counties moving to more restrictive levels as necessary.
As of Tuesday, case counts in Montrose rose by 15 since Monday. The two-week positivity rate was 14%. Active cases were 26, with five hospitalizations shown. There are 647 confirmed cases. Of 14,015 tests done, 12,744 were negative.
Montrose County has recorded 15 deaths.
On Tuesday, Delta County announced four more deaths there: A woman between 35 and 44; a man between 75 and 84, and a man and a woman, both 85. The recent deaths take the total there to seven.
Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis announced he will call the Legislature into a special session to work on economic relief to help families and small businesses. The session is to include a small business relief package with direct aid and tax relief; housing and rental assistance; support for child care providers and expanding broadband access for students and educators.
