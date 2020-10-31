COVID and the campaign trail: Cagin, Catlin weigh in on home stretch

Voters in Colorado House District 58 are choosing between Democratic candidate Seth Cagin and Republican Marc Catlin, the incumbent, for state representative. As the election draws near, the Montrose Daily Press checked in with the two candidates, who discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic affected their campaigns, and their hopes for the coming legislative session.
Seth Cagin, D-Telluride
Cagin, a former newspaper publisher who also ran against Catlin in 2018, followed through with his April strategy to launch a mostly digital campaign.
“I am definitely not campaigning like I did two years ago,” Cagin said Friday. “The last time, I knocked on 8,500 doors. In the early days of the pandemic, that wasn’t even an option and I didn’t feel comfortable, even after that. Plus, even though I’m sorry I did it two years ago, I think the environment for it to be successful is even worse now. The electorate is even more polarized.”
Cagin shot and promoted videos, also campaigning by buying advertising on social media platforms. Although he garnered many views, he isn’t sure what the actual effect was.
“I realized it was really hard to get traction. There is only one issue this election and I think we all know what that is: Donald Trump. All those votes are either votes for Trump and his Republican enablers, or against Trump and his Republican enablers,” Cagin said.
“We’re in a much more party-line environment. There’s not much to be said. All I can really say is I am a Democrat and am for the Democratic ideas and vote for me if you like that.”
Cagin said that doesn’t leave a whole lot to campaign on and because he is running in a district where Republican voters outnumber Democratic voters, the race doesn’t tend to attract much attention statewide.
But, Cagin said, it was still important to offer a challenge to Catlin. “I didn’t like seeing Marc Catlin running unopposed. I said I’m not going to be a seat-warmer. I did try the best I could,” Cagin said.
Although not optimistic as to his own chances, given the political climate in District 58, he does have some hope for other races, as well as for a better showing than last time in his race.
“I do think Democrats are going to do better, even in the 58th House District, than before. Whether that is enough to actually win election in the district for a Democrat, I think is unlikely. The numbers are the numbers. That’s a heavy lift. You can’t really overcome a partisan lean that strong, particularly in a time of partisanship,” Cagin said.
Cagin said he does not regret running again and has enjoyed campaigning.
“My prediction is I will do somewhat better than I did two years ago,” he said.
Cagin identified key issues he will focus on if elected.
“My belief is there are three huge crises affecting America. The new one is a crisis of democracy,” Cagin said.
Colorado is doing very well with its mail elections and high voter turnout, he said.
“But I do think any necessary measures to protect our democracy is going to happen nationally and if it needs to be done at the state level, I would make sure they were fair, properly funded and not subject to hacking or hijacking.”
Cagin sees inequality and injustice as another crisis — too many Americans are just barely getting by, while wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few. “I would look at every opportunity to improve the standard of living for everyday, working people,” he said, citing more affordable health care, better funding for education and economic development and diversification.
Third, Cagin sees a need for better environmental/public lands protections and for addressing climate change. The large, devastating wildfires Colorado has experienced this year are driven by climate change more than by forest management practices, he said.
“Every day I was in office, I would be looking at ways to reduce carbon, build environmental resilience, reduce inequality and injustice and secure our democracy,” Cagin said.
Marc Catlin, R-Montrose
Catlin also said COVID-19 has affected the way he has campaigned, but that voters seem enthusiastic.
“It seems to be going OK. There seems to be some energy for me. A lot of yard signs have gone out. That’s kind of humbling, to tell you the truth,” Catlin said.
“You go down a street and you don’t know anybody who lives there and there’s your sign. People you don’t know are supporting you. That makes you think, ‘When I go to Denver, I need to be thinking about those people.’ They’re there for me and I’m there for them.”
Although Catlin is hopeful of being reelected, he said the COVID-19 pandemic made campaigning a little different.
“It’s been a strange year to campaign, socially distanced and all those kinds of things. I’ve gone wherever I’ve been invited. The turnouts have been good,” he said.
“It just seems like I tried to do it as a traditional campaign, so to speak, with some digital, some Zoom, all the new things we’re trying to do. It was just awkward sometimes. I’m more about getting out there, saying hello and shaking hands. It’s been way different than the way it was before.”
Catlin said the pandemic has made people more hesitant with in-person conduct and he’s a bit cautious, too.
Catlin also has immediate plans as to what he would pursue in the Legislature, if re-elected.
“I would like to try something in forest health to see if we can bring more attention to the forests and the state effort more on ways to get local communities to work on watersheds, and private landowners can work on thinning, keeping the forests healthy,” he said. “We’ve seen way too much fire this year.”
Although drought made forests hot and dry, there was so much fuel that they could not help but burn, Catlin said, and there needs to be a focus on reducing fuel loads.
Mental health and better funding for treatment and services remains a big concern statewide, Catlin said, also saying agriculture and water issues will be on his mind.
He further expects the state budget to be “a mess” this coming session; Colorado, like the rest of the nation, has been hit hard by the economics of the pandemic.
“Everything we’ve been threatened about, they’re still just as big of an issue. We didn’t get the chance to do all the things we could have done in the last (legislative) session, because of COVID,” Catlin said.
Catlin hopes the Legislature will be able to meet for its full term this time around and, he said, he will represent the whole district, not just one party or interest.
“I try to represent everybody. Not just Republicans, not just farmers, but everybody,” he said.
“That’s a big deal. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.