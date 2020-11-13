COVID-climb prompts visitor restrictions at hospital

Montrose Memorial Hospital is implementing additional patient safety guidelines beginning Monday, Nov. 16 due to the increase of COVID-19 in the community.
In addition to patient safety procedures that have already been in place, MMH will limit one visitor per patient per day. Exceptions to the policy include end-of-life care and other limited circumstances.
The hospital expects this change in policy will allow for a healing atmosphere while also providing a safe environment for patients and their support system. Additional patient safety guidelines include checking patients and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms at hospital entry points, requiring all individuals over the age of 2 to wear masks, and not allowing anyone under 18 in patient care areas.
Per the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 should call a medical care provider to determine if they meet testing criteria and to explore how to obtain care and testing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
