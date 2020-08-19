Just hours before the Paonia town council meeting on Aug. 11 citizens were notified via Facebook that the in-person meeting had been changed to a virtual meeting.
“In an abundance of caution following recent interaction with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, tonight’s meeting will not be in-person at town hall,” read the notice posted by Paonia Town Administrator Corinne Ferguson.
Mayor Mary Bachran later disclosed she had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus after citizen Suzanne Watson pressed the council on the late notice.
“I am really bothered by the fact that there’s so little communication coming out of town hall about the local COVID situation and you just closed the meeting to physical participation at the last minute tonight and there’s a very general and vague statement. I think the public needs to hear from you what’s really happening here locally,” Watson said.
After explaining the council did not have to disclose information protected by HIPAA privacy rules, Bachran addressed Watson.
“As for this evening, I will take responsibility. I found out late this afternoon that I had been exposed to COVID, so as a precaution for everybody, the audience and the board we decided to do this as a Zoom meeting,” said the mayor, reiterating that the town would not give out anyone’s personal information without their consent.
After months of discussion surrounding retail and medical marijuana, trustees approved placing two questions as opposed to one combined question on the November ballot.
“Just looking at the verbiage and what’s going to appear on the ballot, one question to me is very long, very convoluted and I think people have a knee jerk reaction to “no” so, I think we have a better chance of getting it to pass with two questions rather than one,” said Bachran.
Trustee Dave Knutson, proponent of one ballot question, addressed concerns over using money for more than infrastructure and the five-year sunset clause.
“I think that opens up controversy. We started out with ‘pot of potholes’ and I think we should stick with that and not let it sunset into general fund money,” he said.
“I actually disagree with Dave on the sunset. I like the sunset because I think it’s hard to know where the town will be in five years from now and that provides some flexibility,” said Trustee Michelle Pattison.
Trustee Karen Budinger offered a motion to present a resolution before the board in the form of two ballot questions allowing for the sale of medical and retail marijuana to include an occupational tax with a five-year sunset. The occupational tax would be applied to streets, infrastructure improvements. Pattison seconded the motion.
Voting in favor of the motion were Trustees Budinger, Pattison, Tamie Meck and Mick Johnson. Trustees Knutson and Bill Bear voted no. At the recommendation of the town attorney, board members will vote on the official resolution language at the Aug. 25 meeting.
Trustees approved an in-kind donation toward the North Fork Valley Skatepark Jay Canode, project fundraiser, gave an update on the project saying he needed to know what the town was going to contribute.
Meck brought up concerns over noise complaints and the need to potentially move the park to another location. Ferguson recommended the board support the skatepark adding the location and appropriate noise mitigation can be determined at a later time.
After some confusion on the exact amount of the donation, Ferguson said the in-kind donation would not exceed 125 hours of employee time plus equipment usage to total $23,075, down from the previous proposed amount of roughly $55,000.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the appointment of Jeff Thompson to the tree board; awarded the bid to repair the Main Avenue culvert to Roop Excavating in the amount of $20,200 and delayed making a decision on an ordinance establishing the creation of a water advisory board.
“I think it’s probably a wise decision to take a closer look at that by our public works committee and make sure we’re in-line with Colorado statutes,” said Bachran concerning the water advisory board.
