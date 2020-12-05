Delta County’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, according to Delta County Health Department stats released Friday. It will be setting up mobile testing sites for testing Dec. 11 and 12.
Friday, Delta County recorded 53 new positive cases, bringing the total to 767, of which 291 are active and 465 recovered. As of Friday, 14 were hospitalized. Eleven people have died because of the virus in Delta County.
Additional outbreak sites (two or more positive cases at the same location in a two-week period) have also been reported, among them, Delta County Health Services, Delta County Human Services and the state minimum-security prison, Delta Correctional Facility, as well as Hellman Chevrolet Buick dealership and the Delta County School district’s bus barn.
Several school classrooms or cohorts also fit the definition of an outbreak, which is two or more confirmed cases among students, teachers or staff from separate households with onset within 14 days in a single classroom or cohort.
According to Delta County Public Health, these are: Cedaredge elementary and high schools, Delta High School, Delta Middle School, Garnet Mesa Elementary, Hotchkiss High School and Lincoln Elementary.
The school district is following all Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines — “outbreak” is a term used by the state to report where cases are and does not mean schools should necessarily be closed.
Here are the CDPHE guidelines for a schools’ closure:
• Five or more classroom/cohort outbreaks (defined above) occur within a 14-day period. Length of closure: 14 days, OR
• 5% or more unrelated students/teachers/staff have confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period (minimum of 10 unrelated students/staff). Length of closure: 14 days. (For pre-K and child care facilities, attendance may vary significantly day-to-day due to non-illness-related factors, including variability in the number of drop-in attendees. Therefore, attendance-based criteria for outbreak determination should not be utilized in child care and pre-K settings. These settings should nevertheless take note of unexplained periods of decreased attendance and communicate with local or state public health authorities if illness among attendees is suspected.) OR
• Additional time is needed to clean the school before students/teachers/staff return. Length of closure: time necessary to complete cleaning. OR
• Additional time is needed to gather student/teachers/staff illness data and confer with public health. Length of closure: time necessary to gather student/teachers/staff illness data and confer with public health. OR
• A school cannot operate because a large number of students/teachers/staff are absent. “Large number” is determined by the school/district. Length of closure is determined by the school/district.
In conjunction with Project Protect Promotora Network, Delta County Memorial Hospital, and Mako Medical Laboratories, Delta County Health will be conducting mobile COVID-19 testing on Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. On Dec. 11, the mobile test site will be at Delta County Memorial Hospital’s Oncology parking lot, located at 100 Stafford Lane. Saturday, Dec. 12, the mobile test site will be located at the Delta County Fairgrounds located at 403 S. Fourth St., in Hotchkiss.
Delta County has two community test sites:
Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. Sixth St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Call 970-874-2172. You can also get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
Mental health assistance:
• Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
• A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
• Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
• Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
