Montrose County has recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 27, when its two-week positivity rate stood at 7.3%.
Active cases were reported at 513; overall, there are 2,911 confirmed cases. Of 32,227 tests conducted, 29,054 have been negative.
There were no new deaths reported; the toll here stands at 36.
In Delta County, however, the death toll climbed to 53 — eight of them reported this week — even as cases overall began to come down.
The reduction in cases and positivity rate was welcomed by Delta County Public Health, which hopes the downward trend continues.
Public health officials reminded people to continue taking precautions, even if they have been vaccinated: wear your mask in public places, with it covering both mouth and nose; maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet; wash your hands frequently and stay home when ill.
Both Montrose and Delta counties continue to vaccinate individuals who are eligible under Phases 1A and 1B.
Visit montrosecountyjic.com to check eligibility and preregister. In Delta County, visit deltacounty.com/covid-19 to sign up for the waiting list.
People in Montrose without internet access can call Montrose County Public Health at 970-252-4545.
Delta residents without internet access can call 970-874-2172 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Please do not call health departments to ask what your place on the list is. It is not possible to accurately track this information.
Vaccines are dependent on supplies received each week from the state and the number of doses a county might receive varies.
In Montrose County, COVID-19 testing has transitioned to private clinics; visit montrosecountyjic.com for more information.
Mobile testing continues in Delta County through February; preregister at https://tinyurl.com/deltaCOtest (link redirects to Curative website).
Testing is from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. every Friday at the Delta Lion’s Pavilion.
Mobile testing is also offered at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Preregister at https://tinyurl.com/hotchCOtest.
Delta County also has a community test site at Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., Delta. Tests are by appointment only on Tuesdays only. Call 970-874-2165.
You can also continue to get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
