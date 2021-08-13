Montrose Memorial Hospital reported a total of six COVID patients as of 6 a.m. Thursday. Three patients with COVID are in the Intensive Care Unit and three patients are in the medical/surgical unit, MMH Public Information Officer Leann Tobin confirmed Thursday afternoon.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Education (CDPHE), the county’s one-week positivity rate sits at 6.5 %.
The positivity rate, also known as the percent positive rate, is the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive. This value helps public health officials understand the current transmission level in the vicinity and if enough testing is being done in proportion to the infection rate (how many people can be infected from each positive individual).
According to the CDC, the county’s positive test rate is 7.3%. This value measures both the severity of COVID in a region and the limitations of testing. If a population has a high positive test rate, the CDC and WHO considers it a sign of insufficient testing in that area. This is also determined through contact tracing, where essential workers and at-risk populations are notified if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive.
The CDC notes that Montrose County meets WHO standards, but needs further testing to detect “most” new cases.
Montrose County is averaging around 21 new cases a day per 100,000 people, according to CDC data. The data is measured by the number of positive test results, but does not include people infected and asymptomatic or those who haven’t been tested.
Reports from Surgo Ventures’ COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index (CCVI), a nonprofit that practices in behavioral and data science, shows that Montrose is a “low vulnerability” area, which means the county is facing lower risk of physical and economic “suffering” than areas with higher vulnerabilities who have a “harder, longer recovery.”
Q&A: Community questions
• Can COVID-19 present as a cold?
“Probably yes, they’re very similar,” Tobin explained, adding that testing results will ultimately answer the question. “Symptoms are similar to a cold.” The MMH official recommends that anyone who is concerned speak with their healthcare provider.
Symptoms can present as fever and chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and more, according to the CDC.
• Is one vaccine more prominent in the new cases people are reporting in vaccinated and infected individuals?
“We’re having better luck with the vaccines that were given twice,” Tobin said of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. “Johnson and Johnson was only one shot, which is only 80% effective.”
Montrose Memorial Hospital reports data daily to the county and the CDPHE. The CDPHE continues to remain the primary data reporting source for Montrose County. Montrose resident Stephen Smith said he would like to see more information provided on a daily basis by county, hospital and news officials.
“During the pandemic, it is important for Montrose County residents to know the local daily COVID case count that’s similar to the daily reports of San Juan Basin Public Health in Durango,” Smith said. “Daily COVID census numbers from local hospitals would be useful for residents too. Information on increases and decreases of the local COVID spread and its impact on the hospitals is essential for residents to plan family activities and stay safe.”
MMH averages between five and seven COVID patients per week, according to Tobin. Counts are updated daily.
Questions from the community regarding the pandemic can be emailed to editor@montrosepress.com.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
This article has been corrected to reflect the total COVID patient numbers at Montrose Memorial Hospital Thursday, Aug. 12.
