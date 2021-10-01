COVID roundup October 1

Montrose County has 138 new cases in the past seven days per the CDC. (CDC)

Montrose County remains red on the CDC’s COVID transmission dial, a designation that indicates a high transmission rate in the community.

Montrose Memorial Hospital reported caring for ten patients with COVID-19 as of 6 a.m. Friday October 1. Five patients were in the Intensive Care Unit and five were in the Medical/Surgical Unit, according to MMH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin.

According to the CDC, the hospital has had nine new hospital admissions between Saturday Sept. 25 ーFriday Oct. 1 (-18.18%). The CDC reported a +6.55% use in beds used and +25% in ICU beds used through Wednesday Sept. 29.

Vaccine data

County-level data for Sept. 25ーOct. 1 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:

  • 53.4% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of any vaccine, according to the CDPHE. This demonstrates a +0.56% in overall vaccinations compared to the +1.14% between Sept. 20-26 period.
  • 47.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC (+0.42%). The CDPHE, however, reports 41.4% of the population is fully vaccinated (+0.48%).
  • According to CDC data, 19,698 residents have received a first dose (+0.47%) while 17,487 residents are fully vaccinated (+0.42%)
  • The CDPHE reports 17,711 residents fully vaccinated (+90 residents fully vaccinated) with 34,799 total doses (first dose and fully vaccinated, +0.56%)) administered, showing +196 administered doses in the county. There has been a -59.6% in administered doses in the past week.

Case data

County-level data for Sept. 25ーOct. 1 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:

  • CDPHE data reports a total of 4,721 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020, a +3.1% since the Sept. 20ー26 period compared to the +2.23% through the Sept. 10ー16 seven day period.
  • Montrose County has +138 cases in the past seven days per the CDC, marking a +38% in cases since the Sept. 20ー26 period compared to the +35% through the Sept. 10ー16 seven day period.
  • Montrose County has a 7.07% positivity rate per the CDC, +16.09% in the past week.

The CDC reported 1,612 tests performed in the past seven days, a -6.5% since the Sept. 20ー26 seven day period.

School district data

Case data based on the Montrose County School District RE-1J COVID dashboard show:

  • 101 total confirmed cases since Aug. 15., with 20 total confirmed new cases (no staff and twenty students) between Sept. 25ーOct. 1.
  • 17 total confirmed cases (no staff and 17 students) between Sept. 18ー24 (previous seven day total period).

The school district reported a two week cumulative incidence rate of 37 (no staff and 37 students) between Sept. 18ーOct. 1 (+15.6%).

Quarantine data as of Oct. 1 based on the Montrose County School District RE-1J COVID dashboard show:

  • 261 total staff and students in quarantine, +80% since the Sept. 27 report.
  • 247 students in quarantineー4% of the total student population, +73.9% since the Sept. 27 report.
  • 14 staff in quarantineー1.6% of total staff population, +366.6% since the Sept. 27 report.

Resources:

Montrose County Public Health provides updates at https://bit.ly/3yZvcnp

CDC data can be found at https://bit.ly/3z8cZo4

CDPHE vaccine data can be found at https://bit.ly/3BZeNRY and https://bit.ly/38YFslu

MCSD data can be found at https://bit.ly/3904sbT

More information

Free Flu Bug Flu Shot clinic on Nov. 9th from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Montrose County Event Center, Olathe Corn Park and the Basin Clinic on the West End. New this year: High dose flu shots are available for seniors 65+ during Senior Hour from 3 - 4 p.m. or while supplies last. More information at montrosefluclinic.com

