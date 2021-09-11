210911-news-covidroundup

Montrose County has 94 new cases since the Aug. 28–Sept. 2 seven day period, per the CDC. (CDC)

Montrose County remains red on the CDC’s COVID transmission dial, a designation that indicates a high transmission rate in the community.

Montrose Memorial Hospital reported caring for five patients with COVID-19 as of 6 a.m. on Friday Sept. 10. Three patients are in the Intensive Care Unit and two are in the Medical/Surgical Unit, according to MMH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin.

According to the CDC, the hospital has had nine new hospital admissions between Sept. 3-9 (+12.5%), with 8.33% of beds used. The data also reported 26.79% of ICU beds used during this time period, marking a +3.57% change in the past seven days.

Vaccine dataCounty-level data for Sept. 3-9 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:

51.9% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of any vaccine, according to the CDPHE. This demonstrates a +0.3% in overall vaccinations compared to the +0.5% between Aug. 28-Sept. 2.

45.9% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. The CDPHE, however, reports 40.1% of the population is fully vaccinated. Both reports demonstrate a +0.4%.

According to CDC data, 19,185 residents have received a first dose while 16,929 residents are fully vaccinated. Both data reports show +154 additional vaccinations.

The CDPHE reports 17,138 residents fully vaccinated (+149 residents fully vaccinated) with 33,629 total doses (first dose and fully vaccinated) administered, showing +272 administered doses in the county. There has been a -28.98% in administered doses since the Aug. 28-Sept. 2 seven day period.

Case dataCounty-level data for Sept. 3-9 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:

CDPHE data reports a total of 4,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020, a +1.55% since the Aug. 28-Sept. 2 seven day period.

Montrose County has +94 cases in the past seven days per the CDC, marking a +91.84% in cases since the Aug. 28-Sept. 2 seven day period.

Montrose County has a 6.48% positivity rate per the CDC, +2.45% in the past seven days, although the CDPHE reports a one week average 7% positivity rate throughout the county, a +75% since the Aug. 28-Sept. 2 seven day period.

The CDC reported 1,173 tests performed in the past seven days, a -5.48% since the Aug. 28-Sept. 2 seven day period.

School district dataCase data based on the Montrose County School District RE-1J COVID dashboard show:

41 total confirmed cases since Aug. 15., with 10 total confirmed cases (three staff and seven students) between Sept. 4-10.

11 total confirmed cases between Aug. 15-27 (five staff and six students), the initial seven day period.

20 total confirmed cases (20 students) between Aug. 28-Sept. 3 (previous seven day total period).

The school district reported a two week cumulative incidence rate of 30 (three staff and 27 students) between Aug. 28-Sept. 10.

Quarantine data as of Sept. 10 based on the Montrose County School District RE-1J COVID dashboard show:

293 total staff and students in quarantine.

267 students in quarantine-4.4% of the total student population.

26 staff in quarantine-2.9% of total staff population.

Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

