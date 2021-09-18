Montrose County remains red on the CDC’s COVID transmission dial, a designation that indicates a high transmission rate in the community.
Montrose Memorial Hospital reported caring for five patients with COVID-19 as of 6 a.m. Friday Sept. 17. Two patients were in the intensive care unit and three were in the medical/surgical unit, according to MMH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin.
According to the CDC, the hospital has had eight new hospital admissions between Sept. 10-16 (+16.67%), with 11.61% of beds used (+3.27%). The data also reported 32.14% of ICU beds used during this time period, marking a +5.36% change in the past seven days.
Vaccine dataCounty-level data for Sept. 10-16 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:
52.5% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of any vaccine, according to the CDPHE. This demonstrates a +1.15% in overall vaccinations compared to the +0.3% between Sept. 3-9 period.
46.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC (+1.3%). The CDPHE, however, reports 40.5% of the population is fully vaccinated (+0.99%).
According to CDC data, 19,360 residents have received a first dose (+0.91%) while 17,145 residents are fully vaccinated (+1.27%)
The CDPHE reports 17,331 residents fully vaccinated (+193 residents fully vaccinated) with 34,118 total doses (first dose and fully vaccinated) administered, showing +489 administered doses in the county. There has been a +79% in administered doses since the Sept. 3-9 seven day period.
Case dataCounty-level data for Sept.10 — 16 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:
CDPHE data reports a total of 4,479 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020, a +2.03% since the Sept. 3-9 period compared to the +1.55% through the Aug. 28 — Sept. 2 seven day period.
Montrose County has +74 cases in the past seven days per the CDC, marking a -21.3% in cases since the Sept. 3-9 period compared to the +91.84% through the Aug. 28 — Sept. 2 seven day period.
Montrose County has a 4.88% positivity rate per the CDC, -24.7% in the past seven days.
The CDC reported 1,333 tests performed in the past seven days, a +13.64% since the Sept. 3-9 seven day period.
School district data
Case data based on the Montrose County School District RE-1J COVID dashboard show:
54 total confirmed cases since Aug. 15., with 10 total confirmed cases (four staff and six students) between Sept. 11-17 (+13 total cases).
28 total confirmed cases between Aug. 15-Sept. 3 (five staff and 23 students).
16 total confirmed cases (four staff and 16 students) between Sept. 4-10 (previous seven day total period).
The school district reported a two week cumulative incidence rate of 26 (eight staff and 18 students) between Sept. 9-17 (-13.3%).
Quarantine data as of Sept. 17 based on the Montrose County School District RE-1J COVID dashboard show:
259 total staff and students in quarantine, -11.6% since the Sept. 10 report.
237 students in quarantine-4.4% of the total student population, -11.23% since the Sept. 10 report.
22 staff in quarantine-2.6% of total staff population, -15.38% since the Sept. 10 report.
More informationMontrose County School District reported late Friday afternoon that they will be reinstating COVID symptom screenings upon arrival at all schools starting Monday Sept. 20. The new protocol was not included in Thursday’s school board meeting.
The district cited in a public information release through Facebook that over the past two weeks, three schools (JES, CtMS and OMHS) have experienced a rise in COVID positivity within a short amount of time.
After implementing symptom screening upon arrival at these campuses, the district began experiencing “positive success” in slowing down viral spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. Contact tracing showed a number of students arriving at school sick with two or more minor or one major symptoms.
“If you have received a new ID badge and/or don’t have your barcode sticker from last year and need a new one, please contact your front office,” the district press release reads. “There should be little impact to parents/guardians dropping off students. Please make sure your children are not sick when you drop them off.”
Resources:Montrose County Public Health provides updates at https://bit.ly/3yZvcnp
CDC data can be found at https://bit.ly/3z8cZo4
CDPHE vaccine data can be found at https://bit.ly/3BZeNRY and https://bit.ly/38YFslu
MCSD data can be found at https://bit.ly/3904sbT
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.