Less than three weeks after students and teachers returned to in-person classrooms, more than 200 students and 18 district employees are in quarantine.
The district is also reporting nearly three dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the school year. Within the past two weeks, 25 students and three staff members have tested positive.
“Montrose County School District expected COVID to continue to be around,” Jenkins said. “We know the pandemic is not over. We didn’t know the degree to which the Delta variant was going to increase or decrease transmission and viral spread.”
Although district policy recommends — but doesn’t mandate — wearing masks, the vast majority of students and teachers at many district schools have not been wearing face coverings. District spokesperson Matt Jenkins said that the district will not be enforcing a “temporary masking requirement” at individual schools based on the current data.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommended mask requirements in official guidance released in July, but school districts all over Colorado adopted a patchwork of various COVID precautions prior to the start of the school year.
Schools in Mesa and Delta counties did not mandate masks, but face coverings are required in Ouray and Ridgway schools. Most school districts in the Denver area also mandated masks for all students and staff and some have gone so far as to require vaccines for staff members.
A plethora of empirical studies from the past year and a half of the pandemic has shown that indoor mask wearing, especially in crowded settings, is one of the most effective methods to reduce COVID-19 transmission.
Jenkins said that in lieu of district-wide mandates, RE-1J will continue to take a “targeted approach” to mitigate the spread of the disease and ensure that in-person instruction can continue.
“Unlike other districts … we haven’t had to institute sweeping changes or mandates and that is not our plan based on the data we’re seeing presently,” Jenkins said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified Montrose County as an area with “high community spread.” As of Sept. 7, only three patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Montrose Memorial Hospital, but the average number of cases reported increased more than 60% since the previous week.
Also, vaccination rates are low: in the county, just over half of residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose. The statewide average is 75 percent.
In response to a handful of confirmed cases that led to dozens of students being placed under quarantine, symptom screening upon entrance and a strong recommendation to wear masks are the two targeted approaches that have been deployed at Olathe Middle/High School and Johnson Elementary so far this school year.
Six confirmed positive cases were reported at Olathe Middle/High School during the last week of August, all among students. At Johnson Elementary, four staff members have tested positive within the last week.
Although local vaccination rates are lower than the president’s 70 percent goal, the wide availability of vaccines since last spring influenced federal and state regulators to loosen mandates and lower the threshold for mandatory quarantines.
Students and staff who have been vaccinated can opt-out of mandatory quarantining following exposure if they submit vaccination documentation to the district. Jenkins said that some students have opted to get vaccinated after they got put into mandatory quarantine, but the exemption is not granted until they are fully inoculated.
Unvaccinated individuals — and children under the age of 12 still ineligible for inoculations — need to quarantine for 10 days after possible exposure, but can end the isolation period two days earlier if they are asymptomatic and test negative on the fifth day.
If individuals exhibit any potential COVID-19 symptoms, they are urged to stay home for 72 hours after symptoms have ceased.
The district has opted into a weekly testing program that the state is paying with $173 million in federal stimulus money, but is still waiting to confirm final details of the program. Drive-through PCR testing is available to all district students and staff who have been potentially exposed to COVID and those who desire it.
Maintaining learning while under quarantine can be difficult, especially for younger students. Jenkins added that less learning will be disrupted when vaccines are eventually approved for younger children.
“We’ve got kindergarteners, unfortunately, that have been quarantined,” Jenkins said. “It’s really difficult to interface with a five year old on an iPad when he or she doesn’t even know how to use it yet.”
