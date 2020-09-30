COVID stands to limit capacity at Lighthouse emergency shelter

The ministry providing critical cold-weather shelter is looking at reduced capacity in its temporary facility because of COVID-19.
The Montrose Lighthouse, which offers emergency, overnight shelter between November and April, operates under a sublease arrangement in a city-owned building north of town.
When pandemic restrictions swung into effect early this past March, guests there were quarantined. Volunteers are now working with Montrose County Public Health to determine the best safety practices when the Lighthouse opens again in a matter of weeks.
“We’re not quite there yet with definitive rules,” board member Chris Hauck said Tuesday. “As you can imagine, social distancing in a dormitory context is a bit of a challenge. We expect we will have to reduce capacity somewhat to accommodate the rules, but we don’t know by how much yet.
“We want to be safe. We want our guests to be safe, of course.”
Close attention is being paid to all applicable public health restrictions, board member Garey Martinez said. He, too, fears shelter capacity may have to be reduced, leaving some people in need out in the cold as temperatures dip. The shelter in past seasons has provided beds for up to 26 people in a single night, but social distancing and other requirements stand to reduce the max capacity.
“That’s leaving folks at risk,” said Martinez. “There may not be a great number of days that it happens, but it’s going to happen. That’s my primary concern this year.”
Hauck said it is hard to predict what the actual demand will be for most nights. Some people might be reluctant to come because they perceive there is a greater risk of infection.
“But we don’t think people are going to be exposed in the context of our shelter, by the time we get things figured out,” Hauck said.
The facility has plenty of personal protective equipment right now, but financial assistance is needed for both Lighthouse and Martinez’s separate ministry, Shepherd’s Hand, which supplies the meals to Lighthouse guests.
Social distancing requirements may require volunteers to transport more than one vanload of guests from the designated nightly pick-up site at a time. That will increase costs, as the annual expenses for one van run per night is about $25,000. “That could double,” Hauck said.
“In many ways, things are firmly planted in midair at this point. But we’re confident with God’s help and the generosity of the community, we’re going to have success this winter,” he said.
Last season, the Lighthouse served 113 people, accounting for more than 4,000 bed nights, and served 8,100 meals. The average nightly attendance was 20, nearly double the attendance in 2018.
The Lighthouse is casting about for a permanent location that can also serve as a central home for resources and services to assist homeless individuals. It is now entering its third season at the city-owned building, which in summer months is leased to Tuxedo Corn Company for farm labor housing. In colder months, Lighthouse subleases the facility.
This is the final year of the current lease arrangement. The Lighthouse board is asking the city to extend the lease agreement to 2025.
In the event Tuxedo Corn Company decides it is no longer feasible to lease the dorm facility, TCC would like to be able to cancel its portion of the lease with 90 days’ written notice.
Should that occur, Montrose Lighthouse wants the option of assuming TCC’s rights and responsibilities through the end of the extended lease, “for the purposes of providing shelter, food and other services to unsheltered and economically disadvantaged people, year-round,” per the letter.
The City of Montrose has not made a decision on the request.
Martinez is “hoping and praying” for a favorable decision.
“There is no alternative for homeless in this community if they say no. It is not (ultimately) a Shepherd’s Hand or Lighthouse responsibility to provide shelter when people are at risk in the winter. It is the city and community’s,” he said.
Martinez reiterated his worry that unsheltered people could succumb to the elements this winter, calling it a real possibility. However, he believes the city will work with the Lighthouse.
“We’re praying hard that we can accommodate all those who are going to be in need of shelter, that those who are at risk can come in out of the cold,” Martinez said.
To donate to Montrose Lighthouse Inc., email info@montrose-lighthouse.org or mail a donation care of Montrose Jail Ministries, P.O. Box 964, Montrose, CO 81402.
Shepherd’s Hand, in addition to providing meals at the overnight shelter site, provides breakfast and lunch from a food trailer at Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., Monday — Friday. Shepherd’s Hand also distributes commodities to anyone in need at Cedar Creek Church, 222 S. Townsend Ave., Mondays and Thursdays.
To donate to Shepherd’s Hand, contact Martinez at 970-433-3690 or mail one to P.O. Box 3354, Montrose CO 81402.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I seriously doubt that any industry profits more from the Trump administration’s loosening of environmental protections than the U.S. fossil fuel industry, which greatly contributes to global warming thus stronger hurricanes and a drier, more fire-susceptible climate.
With the unprecedented U.S. Westcoast wildfires and off-the-chart poor-air advisories, I wonder how many fossil fuel industry CEOs and/or their young families may also be caught in harm’s way.
Assuming the CEOs are not sufficiently foolish to believe their descendants will somehow always evade the health repercussions related to their industry’s environmentally reckless decisions, I wonder whether the profit objective of a CEO’s job-description nature is somehow irresistible to him or her?
Does anyone else recall the allegorical fox stung by the instinct-abiding scorpion while ferrying it across the river, leaving both to drown?
(Frank Sterle Jr.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.