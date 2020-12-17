COVID vaccines going to critical care workers first; availability for general public expected next summer

Montrose County officials urge the public to “hang tight” as a COVID-19 vaccine makes its way here, first to critical health care workers and then to first responders.
The county should begin receiving doses Dec. 22, when an estimated 900 doses of Moderna’s vaccine are expected, pending final approvals.
“The cherry on top is vaccines,” Montrose County Assistant Public Health Director Allison Howe said Wednesday, after updating county commissioners on the decentralization plans for COVID testing at the Event Center. As previously reported, after the first of the year, the county test site transitions to clinics and other providers (Montrose Daily Press, Dec. 12). Howe said test sites will include Montrose Memorial Hospital, which is to have a drive-up test site.
COVID-19 vaccines began to arrive in Colorado earlier this week. For Montrose County, where now 21 people have died due to the virus, an effective vaccine cannot come soon enough.
In keeping with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidance, the Montrose County vaccine task force — made up of public health officials, hospital staff, pandemic emergency specialist Dr. Joe Adragna, Partners in Integrated Care and the Montrose County emergency manager — developed a vaccine prioritization plan.
Prioritization phases
First on the list are health care workers and individuals deemed the highest risk. These are people who must have direct contact with COVID patients for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period as part of their jobs, according to county documents. This category, called 1A, includes long-term care facility staff and residents.
The 1B category is moderate-risk health care workers and responders, who do not have prolonged, direct contact with infected patients, but must still work in direct patient care or as direct patient care support staff.
The 1B category also includes emergency medical services, firefighters, law enforcement and corrections officers, dispatchers, funeral service providers, other first responders and COVID-19 response personnel.
Phase 1A and 1B inoculations are expected to take place over the winter — although for any of the phases planned, it depends on the ultimate vaccine availability.
“There’s not a big delay with 1A or 1B, as far as getting these people vaccinated, if they so choose,” Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins told the Montrose Daily Press later Wednesday.
“It’s just the very limited vaccine we received through the state. The state only received 46,800 of the Pfizer vaccine on the first shipment.”
Hawkins also said Montrose County is set to receive 900 doses from Moderna and, per the state, shipments are to arrive weekly.
The next vaccine distribution phase, Phase 2, includes those at an elevated risk of becoming severely ill from the virus, or of death. This is defined as anyone 65 and older, and adults of any age with obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, significant heart disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer, or who are immunocompromised.
Phase 2 also includes those who have direct interactions with the public because of their jobs, such as grocery store workers, school and child care staff, and those who work in such high-density settings as meat-packing plants. This phase further includes workers who serve those in high-density settings like group homes and homeless shelters; health care workers not included in Phase 1 and adults who received a placebo during clinical trials for COVID vaccines.
Phase 2 vaccines are expected to begin in spring of 2021.
The general public will be waiting until Phase 3 kicks in, estimated to be summer, 2021. The general public is defined as adults 18 – 64 who do not have high-risk conditions.
The vaccine task force had a soft rollout plan in place, requiring “about 100 different dominoes” to fall into place before preparations could be completed, Howe said.
“But we’re kind of here, we’ve kind of arrived. Everything moving forward with the vaccine is going to be fast and furious,” she said.
Because of rapidly changing situations, the task force will be meeting daily, she added, and communication between liaisons will be critical.
“The biggest question everyone has right now is … when is it my turn if I’m not in that special group of health care workers?” Howe said.
She said most of the calls she has fielded this week from community members appear to have come from those who are a little older, and/or have an underlying health condition.
To start off, vaccine administration is set up to take place at Montrose Memorial Hospital, Howe said. Once the county has reached Phase 2 or 3, that location could change to Friendship Hall, at the county fairgrounds.
“Obviously, this could change very fast if we get more in the supply chain,” Howe said, referring to the rollout.
“I know everyone is very excited about this, but this vaccine is coming in phases,” Hawkins said. “We’re following the state guidelines about who receives those and in what phases.”
Law enforcement agency heads said they were pleased to see vaccines coming for first responders. Although these will ultimately be made available, accepting a vaccine will not be mandatory for either Montrose Police Department officers or MCSO deputies, the police chief and sheriff said.
“I think it’s important to make sure the vaccines are distributed to first responders,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
“The fire department, EMS and law enforcement in general has been going through this 24/7, 365 (days) since it started back in March. We’ve worked to stay as healthy as we can, but it would be reassuring to know that if a vaccine is around the corner, we can be out there without much worry of getting infected while serving our citizens.”
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall also said the option of a vaccine will help reduce risk to officers.
“It is reassuring from the agency standpoint because we do deal directly with the public and directly with individuals who are potentially COVID-positive and they may not even know it, so certainly, we wouldn’t. It will help us keep our operations for staffing levels.”
Right now, the police department conducts surveillance testing — or testing of all staff on at least a weekly basis. The police department’s lobby access is restricted and the sheriff’s office lobby is again closed to the public.
Hall acknowledged being among those first in line for the vaccine. Many people are worried about the virus and, if given the chance, would take it immediately, making officers’ position in line a privilege, he said.
“We feel fortunate that we’re allowed to be given the choice,” Hall said.
