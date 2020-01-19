CPW implements catch-and-release on 2-mile stretch of Uncompahgre

To accommodate another recreational use on the Uncompahgre River, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has changed fishing regulations on a 2-mile stretch from roughly the West Main bridge to LaSalle Road.
Along this stretch of water, anglers can only use artificial flies or lures and must release all fish caught.
The standard regulations remain in place on the rest of the Uncompahgre flowing through Montrose: bait is allowed and the bag limit for trout is four.
“Those have always been the regulations on the Uncompahgre through the town of Montrose, and above and below,” CPW spokesman Joe Lewandowski said. “So as more people are fly fishing, we wanted to give them a different kind of opportunity and experience from the bridge to LaSalle Road. What this will allow is for those fish to get bigger.”
Late next winter, the City of Montrose is set to begin an improvement project on that section of the river, too, he said. This is expected to accommodate more fish habitat.
“The river over the years, with city development, has been kind of channelized. For good trout habitat, you want some bends in the river, rocks, and places for fish to hide,” Lewandowski said.
He pointed to fish habitat improvement above the Montrose Water Sports Park.
“We’ve seen a 40-percent increase in fish population in that area since those improvements were done. With work, we can improve the fishery and then be able to, with this new regulation, accommodate people who want to fly fish and catch and release, and still accommodate those going (to the river) to catch some keep-fish,” Lewandowski said.
Again, people can still keep up to four trout caught on other parts of the Uncompahgre.
“There’s not a lot of towns where you can walk out of your house, or ride your bike to the river and fish right there. It’s a unique amenity,” he said.
“There’s a lot of different recreation needs out there and this (new regulation) is accommodating another recreational need.”
Fishing on the river has been improving and anglers have reported good catches of brown and rainbow trout. CPW says the best time to fish the river is November through April, when flows are low.
The agency reminds anglers that not all parts of the 2-mile portion of the Uncompahgre where the new regulations are in place are open to the public. Anglers should acquaint themselves with property boundaries. There are two good-sized sections with public access at Taviwach Park and Mayfly Outdoors.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
