cpw photo deser bighorn illegally killed

CPW's Tyson Floersheim is pictured Monday investigating a desert bighorn sheep that was illegally killed off Highway 141. CPW seeks the public's help in identifying the person who poached the ram.

 (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Special to the MDP

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help from the public in identifying the person who illegally killed a desert bighorn sheep off Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction.



