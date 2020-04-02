CPW weighs landscape-level lion management

A draft management plan, now up for public comment, points to significant changes to the way Colorado Parks and Wildlife manages the mountain lion population.
Overall, wildlife officials say, the shift would be to a more landscape-level management, with more flexibility for hunting and management, while also keeping a close eye on what is happening within the lion population.
“We’re looking to manage them completely differently on the Western Slope, based on the best science,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Renzo Del Piccolo said.
“What we know about mountain lions is their movement and how they are harvested by hunters, where they are in conflict. All those things play a huge role in wanting a different strategy that we think will be superior to way doing it now.”
The draft West Slope Mountain Lion Management Plan was released last week, after public meetings the previous month. CPW is accepting feedback on the draft plan until April 12. To be redirected to the CPW’s survey form, visit https://tinyurl.com/bigcatplan. To be redirected to the draft plan, visit https://tinyurl.com/bigcatdoc.
Del Piccolo said CPW is looking at managing on a more regional level, as opposed to managing based on smaller areas.
Historically, the lions have been managed on more localized scales, but research indicates it is more effective to manage them on a landscape level, per the CPW. The science of mountain lion management has advanced since plans were last updated in 2004, the agency also said.
The agency’s executive summary states that the existing 13 data analysis unit plans in western Colorado describe single lion populations that are too small in scale to properly manage the big cats, which are solitary, wide-ranging carnivores. The current method often produces too small of sample sizes of cat mortality data.
The draft plan increases the size of management units, forming the CPW Administrative Northwest and Southwest regions, which would be considered as data analysis units.
Within each region, there would be groups of game management units and harvest limits on those groups. In the Southwest section, there would be seven groups of GMUs. Harvest would continue to be allocated across those GMUs, but the size of each of these would be increased.
“There will be a lot more flexibility for hunters to be able to move around and not be limited to a certain area and a certain number,” Del Piccolo said.
“What we see is the lions move considerably. Trying to micromanage them didn’t make much sense. It would close the areas where there could be more harvest. We will let that be more dictated by the hunters.”
The plan establishes thresholds for total off-take — meaning all lions removed from the population, whether by harvest, road kill, or lions that have to be put down for human-conflict reasons. The threshold for human-caused mortality is 17 percent of the estimated lion population (three-year average), excluding the Glenwood Springs Special Management Area.
The plan also establishes annual monitoring thresholds, each to be evaluated independently for the Western Slope’s Northwest and Southwest region. Harvest of adult females is not to exceed 22 percent annually, except for the Glenwood Special Management Area (harvest composition threshold).
The agency particularly considers the number of adult females harvested: older lionesses have smaller home ranges, while younger lions are more dispersed across the landscape and more vulnerable to hunters. Greater harvest of adult females indicates hunters are not running into other lions, pointing to fewer lions overall on the landscape.
“We’re managing for a stable lion population in the whole Southwest and Northwest (regions). We’ll look at the numbers of adult females in the harvest,” said Del Piccolo.
“The scientific literature tells us if you start to exceed 20 to 25 percent, you may be over-harvesting your population. So we set the number at 22 percent. If we reach or exceed that, then we will lower the numbers of the harvest limits.”
The agency heard concerns at its February meetings in Norwood and Delta, he added.
“Some people think we may over-harvest some areas that may be impacted for longer than we think,” Del Piccolo said.
This type of feedback is part of why the agency held public meetings and also part of why CPW is seeking public comment on the draft plan, which will ultimately be presented to the Colorado Wildlife Commission for debate and approval or rejection.
Updates were in the works for years, Del Piccolo said.
“It’s flexible. It’s adaptable. We don’t assume we’re going to get it perfect, but we feel like we have a lot of science behind us in why we’re doing what we’re doing, that we’ve been able to extrapolate what the populations are … and what we should be able to harvest out of that habitat type and still have a stable lion population,” he said.
