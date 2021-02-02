Rachel Sralla channeled her love for the outdoors into a career that has seen her become one of the few women in the management ranks for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s wildlife divisions.
Sralla, who has worked for CPW since 2012, came aboard as the area wildlife manager for Montrose last August, filling a vacancy left by the retirement of Renzo Del Piccolo.
“I just always loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time outside as a kid. When I learned I could have a career that melded my very diverse interests, I couldn’t sign up fast enough. We have such an important role to play as a voice for wildlife and it’s an honor to be that voice and advocate,” Sralla said Thursday.
Sralla earned a bachelor’s of science degree in wildlife and conservation biology and first was hired on with the agency in a seasonal capacity. She then became district wildlife manager in Kremmling, where she worked until last year. That’s when she applied to be area wildlife manager in Montrose.
“The biggest draws for me are the wildlife resources and the people that work with CPW. We have some phenomenal people who do so much good work for wildlife and are really a voice. The thought of being part of that team was really appealing,” Sralla said.
“I love being new again and getting to learn about the diversity that is here.”
As area wildlife manager, Sralla is responsible for supervising and leading a team of district wildlife managers and property technicians in a sprawling area that stretches north to Delta, south to Ouray/Telluride and west to Utah.
“Currently, I’m the only female at this particular management position,” Sralla said. There are some women in higher levels of management, several of them on the parks side of CPW, she said, but “on the wildlife side, it’s just me right now.”
Sralla encourages other women who are interested in outdoor-oriented careers to pursue those interests.
Although COVID-19 has affected CPW programs and services, the agency remains dedicated to its duties.
Right now, CPW is enforcing a ban on collecting shed antlers on the Western Slope and other activities that stress big game when the animals are on their last reserves for winter.
“This time of year is where we really shift focus to protecting wildlife on its winter range so they can make it through the late part of the winter,” Sralla said.
“The late winter is when a lot of our winter mortality occurs. They’re most stressed this time of year and lowest on body reserves.”
Soon enough, too, it will be spring and CPW expects to again be educating the public about bear activity.
The winter so far has not indicated a favorable spring and summer for berries and other natural forage bears rely on to survive. That means bears will be going further afield for food, including into areas of human habitation. Like humans, bears prefer food that requires the least amount of effort to obtain, so “bear awareness” is critical to reducing conflicts.
“We’re going to keep praying for snow. Hopefully, we get a monsoon season this year,” Sralla said.
COVID-19 prompted CPW to pause its educational programs last year, but it is now developing ways to resume some of those programs, particularly hunter education classes, she said. People who are interested in hunter education should call 970-252-6000 to request information.
“We’re excited to be getting back to filling that really important role in our community,” Sralla said.
