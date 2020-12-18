Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club (BCBGC) held its 6th Annual Crab Crack fundraiser, presented by Elevate Internet, on Nov. 20.
The event this year, however, was the first ever “Stay in your Shell” edition of Crab Crack in order to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. A “Stay in your Shell” Crab Crack means the BCBGC delivered a land and sea feast of crab, shrimp, Andouille sausage, corn, potatoes, and dessert with wine (with all the eating supplies you could need) to the sponsors’ doors.
King Crab Sponsors included Timberline Bank, TEI Rock Drills, Corks Fine Wines & Spirits, Next Home Virtual-Shawn Carroll, Mike & Phoebe Benziger, Montrose Oral Surgery Dr. Cayo & Dr. Boisen, Western Slope Orthopaedics, and Academy Mortgage; Snow Crab Sponsors — Polyone/Gordon Composites, Think Sharp! Consulting, Bank of Colorado, Alpine Bank, WealthSource Partners-Bob Tesch, American Family Insurance-The Dieter Agency, Cedar Point Health, Stryker & Company Inc. and the City of Montrose.
All proceeds from the event went toward operating expenses for the BCBGC. For more information on the BCBGC, please visit www.bcbgc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.