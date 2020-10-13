Two people killed in a Gunnison County car crash last week have been identified, as has the woman killed in a Delta County crash the same day.
Elizabeth Wallis, 18, of Montrose, and Tanner Gray, 19, died of multiple traumatic injuries after their vehicle went off the road on U.S. 50 early Oct. 8, according to Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes. The two were ejected from the vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said. Gray was dead at the scene, which was discovered some hours after the crash is thought to have occurred. Wallis died later at Montrose Memorial Hospital.
Thursday night, Juanita Cogswell, 61, died in Delta County, after being partially ejected from the vehicle in which she was a passenger. Delta County Coroner Lance Boren released her identity Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger escaped serious injury, per the CSP.
The state patrol has not complete its investigation into either crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.