Delta County’s “blue” COVID-19 designation puts the 42nd Crawford Pioneer Days back on track for June 11-12.
“Yes, it looks like it’s really going to happen,” said event organizer Collenette Vervloet. “We are hoping beyond hope that things will be even better by June than they are right now, which is already going in a good direction.”
The Crawford event must stay in compliance with the county’s current guidelines meaning wider distancing between floats and vendors resulting in a smaller program.
“Our parade unfortunately will be limited to 30 participants, which is half the size of years past. This is due to the additional spacing requirements from the health department,” said Vervloet.
Event organizers are also keeping an eye on the traffic situation created by the Little Blue Creek Canyon project on U.S. 50. Traffic concerns are mainly for Friday events as the highway between Montrose and Gunnison will be open for weekend travel.
This year’s parade will be handled on a preregistration only process; there will not be a registration table the day of the event.
“Anyone who has not pre-registered will be put at the end of the parade lineup,” said Vervloet, adding that there won’t be any announcers and judges.
“The parade will be a good old-fashion parade without all the bells and whistles. We need this parade to move smoothly and uninterrupted along Highway 92,” she added.
Parade participants have until June 7 to get the necessary paperwork back to event organizers.
“Horses will again congregate next to the post office and everyone else will be notified of their assigned space prior to the parade. Those spaces will be marked along the parade route,” Vervloet said.
The vendors in the park had to be reduced as well due to COVID-19 protocols requiring 8-10 feet distance between each vendor.
“Since we won’t be setting up the tents in the middle of the park (social distancing issues) we will be taking advantage of placing additional vendors in the center. Bring your folding chair and find a shady spot under the trees,” Vervloet said.
The All-Day Music on Saturday, which is organized by David and Tamara Hauze, had to be altered this year to “Music In The Park” Friday late afternoon with a performance by the Bell Creek Band.
The baking contest will take place on Friday along with a smaller auction and the introduction of the grand marshal and king and queen. The introductions will take place prior to Friday’s “Music In The Park.”
The information booth will be available on Saturday. Vervloet said organizers are looking for folks to sit that table for a while and all volunteers are welcome to help make the event a success. A help needed list will go out next month with the first volunteer meeting date to be determined.
To the disappointment of many, the outhouse races, the melodrama and the kid’s hay bale races/games in the park will not take place due to social distancing concerns.
Vervloet said more information on Crawford Pioneer Days will be released as event organizers continue to refine their plans over the coming months.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.