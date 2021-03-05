Creative Corner’ s February promotion prize winner, Michael Bashant, received the artisans’ gift basket of handmade treasures from Creative Corner member Barb Krebs. The basket was filled with handcrafted items worth $206, donated by sixteen artisans at Creative Corner.
Bashant had purchased a necklace for his wife, along with other items, which qualified him for the gift basket registration.
When asked why he chose to shop at Creative Corner, he replied that he and his family prefer shopping downtown at local businesses instead of frequenting the big box stores, and that he values handmade items over manufactured things.
Creative Corner thanked all the shoppers who registered for the Artisans’ Gift Basket.
The next promotion will be held in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.