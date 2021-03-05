creative corner

Creative Corner's Wendy Burrell presents February's prize basket to winner Michael Bashant.

 (Creative Corner/submitted photo)

Creative Corner’ s February promotion prize winner, Michael Bashant, received the artisans’ gift basket of handmade treasures from Creative Corner member Barb Krebs. The basket was filled with handcrafted items worth $206, donated by sixteen artisans at Creative Corner.

Bashant had purchased a necklace for his wife, along with other items, which qualified him for the gift basket registration.

When asked why he chose to shop at Creative Corner, he replied that he and his family prefer shopping downtown at local businesses instead of frequenting the big box stores, and that he values handmade items over manufactured things.

Creative Corner thanked all the shoppers who registered for the Artisans’ Gift Basket.

The next promotion will be held in May.

