Colorado State Patrol has released the names of a man and woman killed in Monday's accident on Highway 135.
Authorities said that Crested Butte resident John Shomler, 64, and Sargents resident Maria Logan, 42, were killed Aug. 3, in the accident that occurred around 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 9 south of Almont.
Another accident victim, Gunnison resident Travis Snyder, 38, was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital with moderate injuries.
Read the full story here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.