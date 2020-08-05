Colorado State Patrol has released the names of a man and woman killed in Monday's accident on Highway 135.

Authorities said that Crested Butte resident John Shomler, 64, and Sargents resident Maria Logan, 42, were killed Aug. 3, in the accident that occurred around 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 9 south of Almont.

Another accident victim, Gunnison resident Travis Snyder, 38, was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital with moderate injuries.

