2 held on meth allegations
A Sunday morning traffic contact ended in the discovery of 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms.
Jonas Najar, who turned 39 Wednesday, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, complicity in a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexis Torres-Coatney, 19, was held for alleged complicity, bond violation in a previous drug case and speeding.
Both are accused as special offenders because of the presence of firearms and drugs, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Richard “Jeremy” Buckingham, the arresting officer, said.
Formal charges are pending.
Buckingham attempted to pull over Torres-Coatney’s vehicle Sunday evening for alleged speeding and illegal window coverings. She did not pull over until reaching a relative’s house on U.S. 50, and when she did, other vehicles pulled up behind Buckingham, the trooper said. He said people also began coming out of the home, so he called in backup.
Buckingham had previously arrested Torres-Coatney in February and recognized her from that contact.
Based on “suspicious” behavior he observed at the scene Sunday, Buckingham also called in the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9, Tigo. The dog reportedly alerted on the odor of possible narcotics. Officers then discovered suspected methamphetamine, which Buckingham said was packaged separately, as well as a Glock handgun and a revolver.
Torres-Coatney and Najar were arrested without further incident. Both are due in court April 23. Najar was being held on a $5,000 bond. Torres-Coatney’s bail was set at $50,000.
According to court records, she is charged in the February matter with distribution of drugs; criminal possession of a financial device; drug paraphernalia; driving under restraint and having or consuming alcohol in a vehicle.
Her codefendant in that case, Eric X. Johnston, is charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs; drug possession; tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a financial device.
Man charged with robbery
Jesse Farge, accused last month of threatening another man while armed and taking some of his clothing, has been formally charged with aggravated robbery as a class-3 felony.
He is also charged with two counts of felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and with violating bond conditions, according to court records.
In a separate case, Farge was charged with vehicular eluding, tampering with physical evidence, driving under restraint (aggravated), drug possession and violating bond.
In March, Farge was with others at a local hotel, discussing ownership of a car, when he allegedly drew a gun on the other man and told him there was a bullet with his name on it. Farge allegedly forced the man to give him his baseball jersey and coat and told him and the woman with him they could not leave.
When the couple was able to leave and drove away, Farge allegedly rode in a vehicle that followed them to a location near Olathe before it was stopped by Olathe police officers and Montrose County Sheriff’s deputies.
Two people with Farge in the vehicle were issued summonses for unrelated offenses.
The Colorado State Patrol later located a gun that appeared to have been thrown from vehicle; it reportedly matched a description given by Fage’s alleged victims.
Trial set in stabbing case
William Fritz, who is charged with first-degree assault on an at-risk adult, is tentatively slated for trial starting Aug. 11. A motions hearing was set for July 8.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to restrictions of in-person access to court buildings and instructions to limit in-person hearings to the extent possible, could lead to further delays.
Fritz allegedly stabbed and struck a wheelchair-using amputee last November, then poured gasoline on him before a neighbor at the San Juan Avenue mobile home park where the incident occurred rushed out and pulled him away from the alleged victim.
Fritz’s attorneys argued later in court that witness statements and other information linking Fritz to the incident were tenuous at best, however, a judge found sufficient probable cause for the case to proceed.
Assault case that brought SWAT to home set for trial
Trial has been set for an Egnar man whose alleged assault on a woman last year prompted a two-agency SWAT response.
Aaron Gray is charged in San Miguel County with second-degree assault, felony menacing, third-degree assault, all as acts of domestic violence. He is also charged with prohibited use of a weapon, unlawful drug use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gray is set for a June 6 trial.
Gray was arrested last December, after a Nov. 27 incident, in which he is accused of attempting to choke a woman in his home, striking her, and, while armed with a shotgun, keeping her confined to a bedroom under the threat of being killed if she emerged. He had allegedly used methamphetamine.
The woman was able to text a friend, who contacted authorities. The San Miguel and Dolores counties’ sheriffs’ offices responded to what they understood to be a hostage situation.
Authorities continued text communications with the woman to help her escape; the was able to leave the home when she peeked out the bedroom door and found Gray was asleep, an arrest affidavit says.
Once she was safe, the agencies disengaged and sought a warrant for Gray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.