Gene Barker, charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mike Hege, is now set for arraignment in Delta District Court.
Barker is accused of stabbing Hege to death in June at their shared home in Cedaredge.
Police on patrol there discovered Hege, clearly deceased, near a vehicle in front of the home. They found Barker asleep in the doorway, where he had apparently fallen down.
Barker allegedly told investigators he, Hege and others were partying with drugs and although he did not remember exactly how, he was shoved down near his door. He also reportedly said he was in the process of evicting Hege and had argued with him.
Barker was to have had a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 15, but this was vacated and he is now set for arraignment Oct. 17.
Woman serving prison for DUI fatality
Jennifer Sabartinelli, who pleaded guilty to causing the death of a Montrose woman last year in a crash that also injured the woman’s husband, was formally sentenced to prison.
Sabartinelli is now serving seven years for vehicular homicide-DUI and a concurrent, one-year jail term for careless driving resulting in injury, Montrose Combined Court records show.
She received 375 days of pre-sentence confinement credit.
Sabartinelli was intoxicated Aug. 13, 2021 when she drove away from a house party on 64.50 Road following an argument. She rear-ended a pickup, killing its passenger, Graciela Suarez de Vargas, 62, and injuring the driver, Jesus Suarez, 67.
Deferred judgment for weapons case
A man who was last year accused of firing at a vehicle carrying his girlfriend has been sentenced to two years of probation as a condition of deferred judgment, per court records.
If Juan Escarcega-Hernandez satisfies the conditions of his sentence, he will not stand as convicted of illegal discharge of a firearm.
He was initially charged with first-degree assault, which then was amended to felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of a weapon.
According to case information, Escarcega-Hernandez said that he had not chased vehicle down the street on foot and shot at it, as police alleged, but had instead fired at the ground because he thought the vehicle was coming at him.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
