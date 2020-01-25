Arson suspect set for prelim
Bruce Steele, suspected of setting an Uncompahgre Road home on fire last October, has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 24, to determine whether there is sufficient probable cause for charges to go forward.
Steele is charged with arson; aggravated animal cruelty over the deaths of four dogs attributed to the fire; reckless endangerment and violating bond conditions. Steele is also accused of domestic violence and as a habitual criminal.
He allegedly burned the home of a woman with whom he had a previous relationship after picking up a separate assault case that names her as the victim. Investigators allege Steele routinely threatened the woman and that he adopted a persona he called “The Green Guy,” as well as blamed demons for the fire.
The blaze destroyed surrounding outbuildings and vehicles on the property, as well as the home.
Woman pleads to theft in Walmart incident
Austyn Mestayer pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor theft for her role in an alleged robbery at the Montrose Walmart, court records show.
She was initially charged as an accessory in the Oct. 27, 2019 matter; this charge was dismissed under the plea agreement.
She was sentenced to five months in jail, less 84 days of pre-sentence confinement, according to court records, and fined a small amount.
Codefendant Chance Carroll was charged with aggravated robbery, felony menacing, theft and as a habitual criminal; he is set to appear in District Court Monday.
Police allege Carroll drew a knife on a clerk who confronted him as he and Mestayer attempted to leave the store with stolen merchandise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.