Formal charges in alleged stabbing of disabled man
William Fritz, initially accused of attempted second-degree murder, has been charged formally with first-degree assault on an at-risk adult, by use of a weapon.
Fritz, 55, was arrested last month after he allegedly stabbed an amputee in a wheelchair and dumped gasoline on him.
The other man, 56, reportedly suffered cuts to his arms and nearly had a finger severed.
A woman saw the alleged attack, acted to stop it and also attempted to stop the alleged victim’s bleeding.
At his advisement hearing last month, Fritz said he had been drinking after a long period of sobriety and “blacked out.”
In an affidavit, police allege Fritz went after the other man after hearing he had been annoying a female friend of his in a South San Juan mobile home park. Police said they also found a gas-soaked shirt and two knives in the home where Fritz was.
Although the other man has only one leg, Fritz reportedly told police he had jumped out of the wheelchair and hit him.
Fritz returns to court Dec. 19.
Rice sentenced in June assault
Gabriel Rice, charged with assault in a June altercation that sent his victim to the hospital, was sentenced Monday to two years of community corrections — six months longer than recommended by a pre-sentence investigation report, and with the agreement of prosecutors and the defense.
In June, Rice, then 19, kicked in a bedroom door at his mother’s Encanto Place apartment and beat another man, Gabriel Brown, in the head with a speaker. The man suffered significant trauma. (Brown picked up a felony menacing charge in an unrelated case later in June, when he was accused of threatening Rice’s mother. He has since pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment, per court records.)
Rice ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree assault as an act of domestic violence, the latter of which concerned his girlfriend, it was said in court.
Deputy District Attorney Jason Wilson said two years in community corrections would give Rice more time to develop better tools for a productive life. Wilson said Rice had taken responsibility for what happened.
Defense attorney Kori Zapletal said her client had asked for commcorr, because the structure it provides could help him with his drug addiction.
Rice also thought he was protecting his mother and had witnessed violence between her and Brown, Zapletal said. Brown has been arrested four times since the incident, Zapletal said, adding that she was not trying to diminish what happened to him, but was instead offering the information because it was consistent with what Rice said was happening between Brown and his mother.
“At the time, Mr. Rice believed he was acting in defense of his mother,” Zapletal said.
District Judge Keri Yoder noted Rice’s young age, lack of serious criminal history and an assessment that put him as a low risk, but also the violence of the attack.
“What happened here was extremely unfortunate,” she said. “It was a really horrific assault that occurred here.”
Yoder said she hoped Rice will use his time in community corrections to work on his issues and get help with his addiction. She imposed two years, less 183 days of pre-sentence confinement credit.
